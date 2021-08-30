Craving a juicy burger? Here are some SA restaurants to visit to get your fix

What makes a good burger? Is it the patty, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, or some sort of secret sauce? Is it all of that combined? I'm not sure, but my mouth is watering just thinking about it. Here in South Africa, we are lucky to be surrounded by some really good restaurants serving up really delicious good burgers. If you are looking to get your fix or try something new, here are the finest places to get your chops around a belly-busting burger.

Super Burger (Durban) Their burgers and foods are crafted with simple ingredients that are carefully prepared into amazingly tasteful foods that are made with fresh and real ingredients. Super burger was just a pop-up business, hopping on from night markets and events, they had welcomed people from all over the city to try out their famous beef burgers. Now they have become an urban food experience that brings people together to enjoy a simple meal in the environments they love the most. They started with the idea that if burgers are made with fresh and real ingredients they would definitely taste better. Located: 223 Florida Road, Windermere, Berea

Call: 0825733663 Burger Bistro (Gauteng) Burger Bistro is a concept started by Corné Read and Jan-Hendrik van Staden. Two guys who love burgers and had too much time on their hands. They opened the first restaurant in 2012. The idea was simple, fresh ingredients, home-made patties, hand-cut chips, bad-ass milkshakes and good music. Craft beer also helped a bit. Word spread and soon this little restaurant on the other side of town was bursting at its seams with people driving from far and wide to sample these delicious burgers. The only option they had was to expand.

Located: Palm Centre, Braam Pretorius Road, Magalieskruin, Pretoria Call: 027125486245 Café Caprice (Cape Town)