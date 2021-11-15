Customer leaves tip over 27 times bigger than her bill, tells waiter to bless others

The restaurant industry all over the world was hit hard by lockdowns and Covid-19 regulations. As eateries slowly reopened, employees were working hard to make ends meet. Even a small gesture of kindness went a long way in helping the staff feel happy.

Last week the staff at a Mossel Bay restaurant were surprised when a customer left a tip worth more than 27 times the cost of the bill. The customer, Marcia Kimpton, who is an American producer and actress, had ordered a couple of starters, mains and cocktails at Delfino's Restaurant. Kimpton’s bill was R3 454. She left the staff a tip of R94 486. In an interview with Algoa FM, the waiter, Zathan McCarthy, said he had decided to share his tip with his colleagues.

According to the Eastern Cape-based radio station, McCarthy said Kimpton told him that she was going to bless him and then asked him if he would then be able to bless someone else. In response, McCarthy said he was raised to be mindful of others and not selfish and decided to share the tip with his colleagues. Taking to social media, the restaurant thanked Kimpton and the people she was with. “WOW! What would you do if you were tipped R94,486? A BIG thank you to the table that left this tip for our hard-working staff. You’ve made a few hearts EXTREMELY happy today! From all the staff - THANK YOU!”