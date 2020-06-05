Dad goes viral for posting an honest review of his daughter’s restaurant

Christophe Kyle recently posted a funny food critique of his daughter’s restaurant called ‘Ava’s Kitchen’, and the internet was captivated.

Not only did he have balloons dangling right next to him, but Kyle could also easily see his adorable chef preparing the order.

Kyle took to his Instagram account and wrote a review for Ava’s Kitchen thanking her for a lovely meal. The hilariously wholesome post quickly went viral.

“So I tried to support another Black Owned Business for lunch today. It’s called Ava’s Kitchen, just opened at the end of April. It’s a very clean establishment, but whewww let me tell you about this owner.

"First off, I asked why there are balloons on my chair, and it’s not my birthday? She talm’bout, mind ya business; those are Mommy’s. I been waiting on my order to get done for 45 minutes, and I’m the only customer here. She was making good progress at first, then she stopped for 20 minutes to go watch Paw Patrol.