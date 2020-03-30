Daily Dish is helping to keep small food businesses running during lockdown

Local meal kit delivery service Daily Dish announced last week that it will remain open during the lockdown.

This comes after the government clarified which businesses can stay open during the nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement, Daily Dish confirmed that it has been given permission by the relevant national authorities to continue operating during the nationwide 21-day lockdown.

They said that one of Daily Dish’s trusted suppliers is The Fat German Butchery, who supplies them with various meat products for their dinner kits and this Cape Town butchery's other major customers are various local restaurants.

Daily Dish is helping keep small food businesses running during the lockdown. Picture: Supplied

Owner of The Fat German Butchery, Udo Erasmus said that after the restaurants closed, it has been very quiet. If it hadn't been for Daily Dish and their large volumes every week, they could be out of business.

“We’re staying open to our walk-in customers, but the large orders that we get from Daily Dish makes a big difference. Normally we would have a number of restaurants ordering, they are all reduced to zero,” said Erasmus.

Director of Daily Dish, Geir Tellefsen said that they have always supported small quality suppliers, and it's great to play such a vital role for them now.

“I am sure our customers that no longer need to go to the supermarket to get groceries will also like the fact that we keep all those small quality suppliers alive during this difficult period,” said Tellefsen.

The team also mentioned that this essential delivery service helps people in the Western Cape and Gauteng avoid going outside to public places to buy their groceries, and it also takes the stress out of what to eat for dinner in this uncertain time, when supermarkets are out of stock of many food items.