Damn fine pizzas! Caraffa voted among top 10 best pizza joints in the country

According to owners Enrico Andrione and Michaela Paoletich, Pretoria Italian restaurant Caraffa not only serves good food, but it’s the embodiment of the quintessential family restaurant. “After spending time here, you’ll soon realise that it’s not just another Italian restaurant, but that it houses an authentic, rich atmosphere, crafted with care, love, and devotion by the whole team,’’ saidAndrione.

“We pride ourselves in using only top-quality ingredients and our meat is strictly free range. Our signature dish is the Costata Fiorentina, a 500g T-bone roasted in the flames of the pizza oven and dressed with olive oil, black pepper and a perfect amount of garlic. Our pasta is meticulously home-made by Mama, which ensures that our gnocchi and lasagne are profusely praised to almost blush-evoking lengths.” The best-seller is the Pizza Alla Calebrese, topped with ham, bacon, salami, onion, green pepper, and chilli. Picture: Supplied And if last year’s Porcupine Ridge Pizzeria Challenge is anything to go by, their pizzas are damn fine too. Caraffa was among the top 10 best pizza joints in the country as voted by consumers, and the eatery is determined to not only make the top 10 again this year but get to the number one spot.

‘’It felt amazing that our diners were willing to vote for us and put our name forward as making their favourite pizzas. The Porcupine Ridge Pizzeria Challenge is such a fun and motivating way to give diners a way to communicate their support, and of course the prizes we got were great too,’’ said Andrione. The Porcupine Ridge Pizzeria Challenge runs from July 1 through September 30, 2022, with the top 10 and winner announced in mid-October. The challenge is open to any restaurant offering pizza on their menu and holding a valid liquor licence.

Each week, a voter will be drawn to win wine from Porcupine Ridge and an EarthFire pizza stone and cutter. A grand prize winner drawn at the end of the challenge will receive wine from Porcupine Ridge, an EarthFire pizza oven as well as pizza to the value of R2 000 from their favourite pizzeria.