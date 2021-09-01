‘Daylight robbery’: R600 meal served in London restaurant has tweeps in hysterics

If you have ever travelled across different towns or countries, you will know that the price of a meal can vary wildly – and don’t even get us talking about the price of a pint. A woman has shared a photo of her £30 (R600) meal at London's tallest skyscraper – and it is so bad that people can't tell what it’s supposed to be.

The image, which has gone viral, was posted on Twitter last week, leaving social media users in hysterics. The customer said she visited a restaurant at The Shard, but did not reveal its name. In the photograph, we can see a single piece of baked chicken along with a meat-filled scone and a dip. French fries are in the background.

In the caption, she wrote: "Guys look at my £30 meal I got at the shard." guys look at my £30 meal i got at the shard 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/1vj82vG2QE — R (@raveen__x) August 25, 2021 The photo left people confused, with many saying they could not understand what the meal was. The tiny meal was all the Twitter user had for her main course. Tweeps were left horrified at the costly meal with its small portion sizes. Some referred to it as a “daylight robbery”. Others called it “outrageous”.

One user wrote: "I don’t think she would’ve minded the prices if the food was nice... that chicken looks like it’s been in the sun far too long!!" Another said: "I’d actually cry…imagine skipping lunch because you know you’re going to The Shard and this is what they come out with for £30. My condolences." A third wrote: “You were robbed! What on earth was it? Looks like half a stuffed sprout, some dry toast, and a blob of hp sauce.”