Jamie Oliver wants to open more restaurants.
The 44-year-old celebrity chef was heartbroken when his restaurant chain, Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group, went into administration in May this year, but has now said that he could be tempted to try his hand at a new restaurant business in the future, though not until “after Brexit”.
When asked if he’d open any new chains, he said: “Absolutely I’ll think about it, but not until after Brexit and after the high street has sorted itself out. If you run a business in this country, there has been no good news for anybody for five years. It’s been tough and there is a lot of mess to sort out.”
Jamie was most disheartened to have closed his restaurant Fifteen, which was the eatery in which the successful graduates from Channel 4 documentary series ‘Jamie’s Kitchen’ were offered positions.
Fifteen also formed part of the Fifteen Foundation, which aimed to inspire disadvantaged youth, including those with drug or alcohol problems, the unemployed and the homeless, to believe in themselves and the possibility of becoming chefs.