Did Nando’s just offer a free meal to a customer for falling in love with it?

Nando's SA has got Mzansi laughing again, this time with a tweeted response to a Twitter user who said she was falling in love with the restaurant’s food.

The Nando's team replied a few days later with a comment that has left Mzansi rolling on the floor.

The food chain wrote: “Beke le beke ke Nando's – We fixed it for you, mara take 2 for baizing! Take another 2 for being a gone girl!”

Beke le beke ke Nando's 😍 - We fixed it for you, mara take 2 for baizing! Take another 2 for being a gone girl! 😅 https://t.co/Zc2DXe5gSM — NandosSA (@NandosSA) August 5, 2021

Does this mean, the fast food chain slid into her DMs and gave her a free meal? Who knows? But it did leave tweeps in stitches.