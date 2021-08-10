Did Nando’s just offer a free meal to a customer for falling in love with it?
Nando's SA has got Mzansi laughing again, this time with a tweeted response to a Twitter user who said she was falling in love with the restaurant’s food.
“I’m falling for Nandos,” wrote @Sindile_N.
The Nando's team replied a few days later with a comment that has left Mzansi rolling on the floor.
The food chain wrote: “Beke le beke ke Nando's – We fixed it for you, mara take 2 for baizing! Take another 2 for being a gone girl!”
Beke le beke ke Nando's 😍 - We fixed it for you, mara take 2 for baizing! Take another 2 for being a gone girl! 😅 https://t.co/Zc2DXe5gSM— NandosSA (@NandosSA) August 5, 2021
Does this mean, the fast food chain slid into her DMs and gave her a free meal? Who knows? But it did leave tweeps in stitches.
“Admin ka Nando’s is something else,” wrote @Sin3Themba_.
“As for gone girl,” commented @noma_mnguni.
Taking advantage of the recent kind gesture, another user, @KganyagoStevie tried his luck under the comments. @KganyagoStevie wrote to the restaurant that week after week he craved Nando’s but he had no money.
The fast food company responded to the user saying they have got a few gems under R50 on their menu that won’t cost his pocket, and he shouldn’t say it never plugged him.
Just recently, the restaurant hilariously targeted a tweep who claimed the restaurant’s food as his.
“One thing about me, I can cook. Uzobezwake abanye,” wrote Twitter user @Siyethembe02.
Siyethemba’s meal consisted of rice, spinach, green salad, potato chips, and chicken that was evidently from the fast food restaurant.
The Nando’s team didn’t miss a beat and responded in a quoted tweet: "You can cook, mara identity theft e kana? 😦 Ema nyana ka bo scammer. Asseblief!"
You can cook, mara identity theft e kana? 😦 Ema nyana ka bo scammer. Asseblief! https://t.co/dyDACKtOmC— NandosSA (@NandosSA) July 9, 2021