Nando's SA has got Mzansi laughing again, this time with a tweeted response to a Twitter user who said she was falling in love with the restaurant’s food. Picture: Nando's

Did Nando’s just offer a free meal to a customer for falling in love with it?

By Lutho Pasiya Time of article published 3h ago

Nando's SA has got Mzansi laughing again, this time with a tweeted response to a Twitter user who said she was falling in love with the restaurant’s food.

“I’m falling for Nandos,” wrote @Sindile_N.

The Nando's team replied a few days later with a comment that has left Mzansi rolling on the floor.

The food chain wrote: “Beke le beke ke Nando's – We fixed it for you, mara take 2 for baizing! Take another 2 for being a gone girl!”

Does this mean, the fast food chain slid into her DMs and gave her a free meal? Who knows? But it did leave tweeps in stitches.

“Admin ka Nando’s is something else,” wrote @Sin3Themba_.

“As for gone girl,” commented @noma_mnguni.

Taking advantage of the recent kind gesture, another user, @KganyagoStevie tried his luck under the comments. @KganyagoStevie wrote to the restaurant that week after week he craved Nando’s but he had no money.

The fast food company responded to the user saying they have got a few gems under R50 on their menu that won’t cost his pocket, and he shouldn’t say it never plugged him.

Just recently, the restaurant hilariously targeted a tweep who claimed the restaurant’s food as his.

“One thing about me, I can cook. Uzobezwake abanye,” wrote Twitter user @Siyethembe02.

Siyethemba’s meal consisted of rice, spinach, green salad, potato chips, and chicken that was evidently from the fast food restaurant.

The Nando’s team didn’t miss a beat and responded in a quoted tweet: "You can cook, mara identity theft e kana? 😦 Ema nyana ka bo scammer. Asseblief!"

