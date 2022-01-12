Did this Zimbabwean pastor foot the R1.3m club bill? Master KG thinks so

January certainly is a stressful month for many South Africans. Trying to make your December pay cheque stretch can lead you straight into ‘Januworry’ mode.

That is not the case for everyone though, at least not for the person who allegedly forked out R1.3 million at a nightclub in one night. This week a picture posted on Twitter went viral of a bill from 012 Lifestyle Brooklyn restaurant and nightclub in Pretoria. The establishment describes itself, as per its Instagram page, as a trendy place combined with music, delicious food and a good vibe. It’s also known as a regular chill spot for celebrities like Somizi Mhlongo.

When the picture went viral, internationally renowned South African musician, Master KG suggested that the person whose bill it was, was Zimbabwean pastor, Passion Java. Taking to Instagram, Master KG posted the bill in his Instastories and said: “My millionaire friend @prophetpassion I hear this is your bill, why you didn’t invite me”. Master KG’s post was then reposted by the pastor on his own Instagram page.

See below: Picture: Instagram stories So what was more than R1 million spent on? Well, by the looks of things, this party drank and ate until they were merry.

Some of the items they ordered include the masala platter (lamb chops, hake, prawns, ribs and wings), costing R650, and a full lifestyle platter, consisting of chicken drumsticks and wings, brisket and sausage, costing R550. The picture of the receipt shows the majority of the bill came from the liquor, particularly for the budget-buster Ace of Spade Rose champagne. Ace of Spade has become a status symbol for high-flying club-goers.