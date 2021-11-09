Dine out at these vegan friendly restaurants

Did you know November is World Vegan Month? This is an opportunity for vegans everywhere to celebrate a lifestyle choice that rejects participation in the animal agriculture practices of mass livestock confinement and its negative effects that threaten the survival of planet earth and its inhabitants.

Established in 1994 by The Vegan Society of the United Kingdom, Vegan Month’s popularity has since grown globally, with an increasing number of people turning vegan every year. Transitioning from an omnivorous diet to a vegan diet is on the rise due to the boom of interest in observing a healthy, cruelty-free, planet-friendly lifestyle. A vegan diet omits all animal products, including dairy and eggs, unlike vegetarians, who, despite not eating meat, do still consume these animal by-products.

Experts reveal that there are so many potential health benefits to being vegan, and they range from improvements that can happen within days or weeks – such as better skin, digestion, and sleep – to truly amazing long-term benefits, including a reduced risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. That said, if you are already a vegan, this month is a good time to celebrate this lifestyle choice and support your favourite restaurants. If you are not a vegan, you can still celebrate this occasion. Cape Town

Scheckter’s Raw Scheckter’s Raw is a gourmet health food café serving beautiful, innovative, and delicious health food curated by Toby Scheckter. They source their ingredients only from the best of local and international suppliers. They strive to serve beautifully presented, nutritious food infused with passion, gratitude, and a generous spirit and want to share their passion for delicious, wholesome food that nourishes, sustains, and inspires people to lead a happy and healthy life. Located: 98 Regent Road, Sea Point, Cape Town

Call: 021 434 1364 Plant From its humble beginnings in 2013 in the Bo-Kaap neighbourhood is one of Cape Town’s first vegan cafés, Plant, moved its roots two years later to its current location in Loop street. Created by Adien Aggenbach, it was taken over by Pierre Lambret in 2017, and in 2019, a second branch was opened in Camps Bay. Both Adien and Pierre shared their visions of a compassionate lifestyle without harming animals, Plant values have naturally been carried, and it is now seven years that locals and visitors alike enjoy their cuisine. All their dishes are prepared daily using fresh ingredients.

Located: 87 Victoria Road, The Promenade Call: 076 296 1665 Durban

Falafel Fundi On the hunt for the perfect on-the-go meal, something you can really dig into? Falafel Fundi’s wraps are stuffed with fluffy falafels with the perfect golden-brown exterior, zesty and crunchy veg, creamy tahini, and melt in your mouth brinjal with just the right amount of heat from their chilli sauce (optional). Completely vegan, and oh so delicious, it’s got to be one of the top vegan food options in the city. Located: 52 Florida Rd, Windermere

Call: 083 783 6172 Oh My Soul Café From golden waffles topped with a creamy vegan chocolate spread and a scattering of fresh berries and nuts to juicy “vurgers” smothered in barbecue sauce, topped with melted vegan cheese, pineapple and served with fries, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a favourite on this menu. Round up all your friends this month to try out all their tasty treats, which are not just limited to people only. Dogs can come along for yummy “ice-cream” or delicious doggy biscuits. The pet-friendly food is freshly made with love for their furry customers.

Located: 68 Adelaide Tambo Dr, Durban North Call: 063 172 2531 Johannesburg

Free Food Ariel Cohen is the owner and creator of Free Food. Cohen has been imagining and making plant-based creations since 2007. He started Free Food as he wanted to prepare original and healthy vegan food that would be accessible and appealing – and see people as excited as he is about not causing harm and doing good at the same time. Cohen came up with the name Free Food as it is a provocative and accurate descriptor for the food he makes – it is vegan plus gluten, wheat, sugar, dairy, and preservative-free. Located: Delta Road (Cnr Corlett Drive), Birnam, Johannesburg

Call: 082 406 4699 Lexi’s Healthy Eatery Lexi’s Healthy Eatery is a mostly vegan, whole-food restaurant.