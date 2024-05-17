Discover Math - a new culinary gem in Waterfall Corner that celebrates community, legacy, and togetherness

Waterfall Corner in Johannesburg has become quite popular, with vibrant offerings from several popular lifestyle establishments in the area. A new beacon of familial legacy and communal spirit, Math Restaurant opened its doors in earlier in May.

The name ‘Math’ represents the first four letters of his family's surname, symbolising the legacy that now drives his new venture. Math is a tribute to a rich history of entrepreneurship and community engagement that stretches back nearly 50 years. The owner of Math, Puleng Mathabatha took inspiration from his parents' thriving hardware store in Lebowakgomo.

Math Electrical Hardware Store, established in 1974, was more than a business; it was the heart of the township and a place where the community gathered and shared stories. Nestled in the heart of the trendy Waterfall area, Math Restaurant, is not just a dining destination - it's a meeting place where history and modernity come together. Picture: Supplied / John Leon Steyn “It's been a journey that's taken time, dedication, and a deep connection to my family's history. To see Math become a reality is incredibly fulfilling — like seeing the pieces of a long-awaited puzzle finally come together,” said Mathabatha. Contemporary elegance with a classic charm creates a space that is as welcoming as it is visually stunning. The walls are adorned with a large and impactful mural that reflects the core values of Math — ‘When We Gather’.

Artistic touches that range from modern interpretations to more traditional forms, the art provides visual interest and shares the inspiration behind the restaurant without overwhelming the space. Math Restaurant is perfect for breakfast or brunch, daytime lunches with friends or colleagues or that special dinner date. On the menu, Math offers an exquisite fusion of tradition and innovation, from comfort classics to daring experiments.

Each dish tells a story of journeys taken, memories cherished, and dreams fulfilled. This diverse menu caters to the modern African with a diverse palate. "Math Restaurant is about community, legacy, and the shared experiences that bring people together," said Mathabatha. Math offers an exquisite fusion of tradition and innovation, from comfort classics to daring experiments. Picture: Supplied “This is more than just a restaurant; it's a living embodiment of our commitment to honouring the past while building a vibrant community.