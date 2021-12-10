Disgruntled customer finds cockroach ’topping’ on steak pizza

A Cape Town resident said she and her family were left feeling nauseous after finding a cockroach on the pizza she bought from a Grassy Park restaurant. Michelle Davids said she bought a large steak and pineapple pizza from Pizza Time on Tuesday, November 30, but when she brought it home there was an extra ingredient.

She said: “When we got home, the pizza was still warm and we took a bite from one slice. “We thought the pizza tasted funny and when we opened the whole box, we saw there was something on top of the cheese. “I thought it was a dried piece of meat, but when I pulled it off I saw it was a cockroach.”

YUCK: Cockroach on the pizza. The 50-year-old said she returned to the store immediately, where the manager apologised by giving her a free meal. “After I told the manager, she gave us a free two-litre Coke and she also replaced the pizza to say sorry. “I also asked to speak to the owner, so she said she will pass it on to them but I heard nothing back.

“The manager also said that the pizza was not made there and that it came from Gatesville, but that makes no sense.” APOLOGETIC: Pizza Time branch in Grassy Park. When the Daily Voice spoke to Pizza Time, a female employee explained that the pizza was made at the Grassy Park shop while the ingredients come from the main branch in Gatesville. “I spoke to the customer and apologised, while we were not sure where the cockroach came from because nobody saw anything while it was being made.