Dive into a culinary adventure with a cheese fondue this winter

This winter, the restaurant at The President Hotel in Bantry Bay has once again outdone itself, with an array of cheese fondues, each offering a unique culinary experience.

I recently had the pleasure of indulging in their three cheese fondues: meat, seafood, and vegetables, all served with a warm cheese dipping sauce that was rich and velvety, perfectly complimenting all the platters. Cheese Fondue at The President Hotel. Picture: Supplied Here’s a closer look at each one.

Meat Cheese Fondue The platter included seekh kebab, slow-roasted beef, grilled chicken, and char sui pork belly. The seekh kebab was my favourite, with its robust flavour beautifully complementing the creamy cheese. The beef and chicken were tender and moist, while the pork added a slightly sweet note. Each component was a perfect harmony of flavours, making this fondue a must-try for meat lovers. The price per person is R278. Seafood Cheese Fondue Next up was the seafood cheese fondue. The assortment included Atlantic line fish, salt and pepper squid, fresh mussels, grilled octopus and seasonal vegetables. The grilled prawns were plump and juicy, while the mussels were perfectly prepared in garlic butter. The platter offers a gourmet seafood experience for pescatarians. The price per person is R295.

Vegetable Cheese Fondue For those looking for a lighter option, the vegetable cheese fondue is a great choice. The platter includes baby potatoes, roasted tomatoes, baby beetroot, tenderstem broccoli, baby carrots, shiitake mushrooms and cauliflower, served with lightly toasted garlic bread. This option is a delightful medley of textures and flavours, perfect for a lighter yet satisfying meal. The price per person is R228. Chocolate Fondue No fondue experience would be complete without a sweet finale, and the chocolate fondue did not disappoint. The rich, velvety chocolate complemented the assortment of sweet treats. The platter included marshmallows, brownies, and honeycomb. This indulgent dessert was the perfect way to end a wonderful meal, leaving us thoroughly satisfied.

Overall, The President Hotel’s cheese fondues are a delightful winter treat, offering a perfect blend of flavours and textures. Whether you’re a meat lover, seafood aficionado, or vegetable enthusiast, there’s something for everyone. And the chocolate fondue is simply the cherry on top. I highly recommend indulging in this fondue feast for a memorable dining experience. The fondue’s are available on Friday evenings. Bookings are recommended.