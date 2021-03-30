Do you check the menu before going to a restaurant? You’re not the only one
Going out to eat at a restaurant is nothing short of an event for a foodie.
Picking the place to eat, what time to visit and what food to eat are crucial decisions to make the visit a success. People also admit to looking up the menus of restaurants online before their visit.
I know some people enjoy being surprised, but I am not one of those people. I prefer knowing what I am getting in advance. Especially when it comes to going out to eat.
As soon as someone suggests meeting somewhere new, I go to the restaurant's website and preview the menu. I like to be prepared.
Last week, a tweet by user @Luh_Scoop captured this interesting habit of people looking up restaurant menus online, and surprisingly, the post went viral on the micro-blogging platform.
“Shoutout to everyone who googles the menu before going to the restaurant,” she wrote.
Shoutout to everyone who googles the menu before going to the restaurant— 𝓡𝓸𝔃𝓪𝔂 😈 (@Luh_Scoop) March 25, 2021
Many users could relate to the practice of seeing a restaurant’s menu before visiting it, and some even admitted to going to the extent of picking the dishes they wanted.
You mean there’s people that don’t google the menu before going to the restaurant!??!!!!!????! pic.twitter.com/X6MMOBKOXq— m&m ❤️🐶🏋🏻♀️⚖️🪚💛😈✊🏽✊🏿✊🏻 (@maruxf) March 26, 2021
As everyone should instead of making the employees of a busy place wait for you to look at the menu in person, if it's not busy then it's not that big of a deal but it's way better to just have in mind what you're going to order— Heaven And Back (@Nicole_tesfayee) March 26, 2021
Y’all just show up to the restaurant raw with no ideas, prices or nothing? 💀— Vibrancy Retention (@VibeRetention) March 25, 2021
As a Fast food worker, nothing angers me more than ppl coming up to me with the dumbest questions that can EASILY be answered if they just looked at the menu 🤦🏽♀️— Jay's Perspective 💭 (@LaribbeanJay) March 26, 2021
According to experts, below is a brief list of reasons you might want to read the menu in advance:
- You’re on a budget.
- You’re a person with some really strong preferences, like maybe you don’t like anything sweet for breakfast and you want to make sure the ridiculous pancake place also serves eggs and bacon, or you’ve got the cilantro-hating gene, or you can’t stand onions.
- You’re indecisive, and knowing full well that you will still be indecisive when you show up, you can at least narrow the field.
- You get more excited about a meal when you get to think about it beforehand.
- There’s this recurring nightmare you have about a lasagna that devours you whole, and if you so much as glimpse a lasagna it will ruin your whole day.
- Curiosity.
- Boredom.
- Fun.