Going out to eat at a restaurant is nothing short of an event for a foodie. Picture: Supplied
Do you check the menu before going to a restaurant? You’re not the only one

By Lutho Pasiya Time of article published 1h ago

Going out to eat at a restaurant is nothing short of an event for a foodie.

Picking the place to eat, what time to visit and what food to eat are crucial decisions to make the visit a success. People also admit to looking up the menus of restaurants online before their visit.

I know some people enjoy being surprised, but I am not one of those people. I prefer knowing what I am getting in advance. Especially when it comes to going out to eat.

As soon as someone suggests meeting somewhere new, I go to the restaurant's website and preview the menu. I like to be prepared.

Last week, a tweet by user @Luh_Scoop captured this interesting habit of people looking up restaurant menus online, and surprisingly, the post went viral on the micro-blogging platform.

“Shoutout to everyone who googles the menu before going to the restaurant,” she wrote.

Many users could relate to the practice of seeing a restaurant’s menu before visiting it, and some even admitted to going to the extent of picking the dishes they wanted.

According to experts, below is a brief list of reasons you might want to read the menu in advance:

  • You’re on a budget.
  • You’re a person with some really strong preferences, like maybe you don’t like anything sweet for breakfast and you want to make sure the ridiculous pancake place also serves eggs and bacon, or you’ve got the cilantro-hating gene, or you can’t stand onions.
  • You’re indecisive, and knowing full well that you will still be indecisive when you show up, you can at least narrow the field.
  • You get more excited about a meal when you get to think about it beforehand.
  • There’s this recurring nightmare you have about a lasagna that devours you whole, and if you so much as glimpse a lasagna it will ruin your whole day.
  • Curiosity.
  • Boredom.
  • Fun.

