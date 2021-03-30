Do you check the menu before going to a restaurant? You’re not the only one

Going out to eat at a restaurant is nothing short of an event for a foodie. Picking the place to eat, what time to visit and what food to eat are crucial decisions to make the visit a success. People also admit to looking up the menus of restaurants online before their visit. I know some people enjoy being surprised, but I am not one of those people. I prefer knowing what I am getting in advance. Especially when it comes to going out to eat. As soon as someone suggests meeting somewhere new, I go to the restaurant's website and preview the menu. I like to be prepared. Last week, a tweet by user @Luh_Scoop captured this interesting habit of people looking up restaurant menus online, and surprisingly, the post went viral on the micro-blogging platform.

“Shoutout to everyone who googles the menu before going to the restaurant,” she wrote.

Shoutout to everyone who googles the menu before going to the restaurant — 𝓡𝓸𝔃𝓪𝔂 😈 (@Luh_Scoop) March 25, 2021

Many users could relate to the practice of seeing a restaurant’s menu before visiting it, and some even admitted to going to the extent of picking the dishes they wanted.

You mean there’s people that don’t google the menu before going to the restaurant!??!!!!!????! pic.twitter.com/X6MMOBKOXq — m&m ❤️🐶🏋🏻‍♀️⚖️🪚💛😈✊🏽✊🏿✊🏻 (@maruxf) March 26, 2021

As everyone should instead of making the employees of a busy place wait for you to look at the menu in person, if it's not busy then it's not that big of a deal but it's way better to just have in mind what you're going to order — Heaven And Back (@Nicole_tesfayee) March 26, 2021

Y’all just show up to the restaurant raw with no ideas, prices or nothing? 💀 — Vibrancy Retention (@VibeRetention) March 25, 2021

As a Fast food worker, nothing angers me more than ppl coming up to me with the dumbest questions that can EASILY be answered if they just looked at the menu 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Jay's Perspective 💭 (@LaribbeanJay) March 26, 2021

According to experts, below is a brief list of reasons you might want to read the menu in advance: