Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Domino's faces backlash after customer shares disgusting pictures of mops hanging over restaurant’s pizza dough

Domino's faces backlash after customer shares disgusting pictures of mops hanging over the restaurant’s pizza dough. Picture: Domino's

Published 39m ago

Pizza restaurant chain Domino's came in for sharp criticism after a Twitter user posted a picture allegedly showing a mop and a toilet brush hanging above the pizza dough almost touching it.

Sahil Karnany shared two pictures showing trays of prepared pizza dough stacked on the floor of a Domino’s kitchen with mops hanging over the trays.

He captioned the images: “This is how @dominos_india serves us fresh Pizza! Very disgusted.”

The image sparked concerns and Twitter users were shocked by it.

After facing harsh criticism Domino’s responded.

The pizza chain replied to these claims by reassuring its consumers that the firm respects the “highest standards of hygiene and food safety.” They wrote in a tweet: “We adhere to stringent world-class protocols for ensuring the highest standards of hygiene and food safety. We have zero tolerance for violations of these operating standards.”

It said the incident had been brought to their attention and would be thoroughly investigated, adding: “Appropriate measures will be rolled out. Rest assured we remain committed to doing everything necessary towards ensuring the safety and well-being of our customers.”

While they responded to this controversy, still many people are protesting against it.

“Never eating at Domino’s again,” wrote one user. Another stated: “See, the people in this place are responsible, not the whole of Domino’s.”

A third user wrote: “Domino’s Bangalore has some serious issues. I’ve had a few experiences with them sending me the wrong order or crappy quality of food. Have made me not trust the brand anymore.”

