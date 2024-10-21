Donald Trump works at McDonald’s to rile up fast-food chain’s former employee Kamala Harris

Donald Trump got to live out of his dream of serving up fries in McDonald's. The 78-year-old Republican was campaigning in Pennsylvania as part of his bid to be reinstated as America's President in the November 5 election on Sunday and ended up donning one of his favourite fast-food chain's aprons as he got behind the fryer at the store in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania.

As well as preparing the fries, Trump served them to customers at the drive-thru. He admitted: "I like this job. "I'm having a lot of fun here."

The former 'Apprentice' star claimed he setup the McDonald's opportunity to mock his rival Kamala Harris after she said she worked at one of their restaurants – because he didn't believe her. He said: “I’m looking for a job. “And I’ve always wanted to work at McDonald’s, but I never did. I’m running against somebody that said she did, but it turned out to be a totally phony story.”

The 60-year-old Vice President worked at McDonald’s in Alameda, California, in 1983 whilst studying at Howard University in Washington. Speaking on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' earlier this year, she said: “I did fries. And then I did the cashier.” It's been a hot topic, with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who is the Democratic nominee for vice president, quipping: "Can you simply picture Donald Trump working at a McDonald’s?

“He couldn’t run that damn McFlurry machine if it cost him anything.” Trump has long expressed his love of fast-food, often having it ordered for guests to his events. He once declared: “I think the food is good. I think all of those places, Burger King, McDonald’s, I can live with it.