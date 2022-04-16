Don’t feel like cooking? Dine out at these restaurants this Easter

Whether your Easter dinner includes a baked ham or a festive roast, nothing says special occasion like a beautiful table scape covered with savoury entrées and sides. However, all that shopping and cooking is a lot of work - and then you have the clean-up to face afterwards. If you want to celebrate Easter this year without the hassle of cooking, eating out can really be a good option. Whether you opt for dine-in or take-out, here’s a list of South Africa’s restaurants that will ensure your Easter is unforgettable.

For the family The Gardeners Cottage Restaurant The Gardeners Cottage is a haven of tranquillity in the heart of Cape Town’s southern suburbs. Here you can enjoy great food and good service under the huge camphor trees.

You can also sip coffee made by amazing baristas, make breakfast extra special with their iconic eggs Benedict, browse the deli for cakes, muffins, preserves, and pick up a freshly baked sour dough to take home. Their popular meals include a very special eggs Benedict, bagels, burgers, Indian street curry, and their Gardeners Cottage sushi stack that has been on their menu for over twenty-five years. Located: 31 Newlands Avenue, At Montebello Design Centre, Cape Town

Level Seven Restaurant Level Seven Restaurant and Sky Bar are perched at the top of the new Radisson OR Tambo, and it is all about quintessential Joburg style and glamour. Situated on the top floor of the property, the restaurant displays magnificent views of the city, day and night. Designed to be bold, modern, sexy, and luxurious, the space combines contemporary design with a truly local flair.

The cuisine is described as being “modern international”. On their menu, you will find sushi, salads, soups, meat and poultry, vegetarian dishes, and delicious desserts. Located: 3rd and Sixth Rd, Bredell AH, Kempton Park For the party lovers

Cuba Club Last month, Cuba Premium Day Club opened its doors to Durbanites and visitors alike. The restaurant's day terrace makes for a perfect five-star breakfast setting on weekends, while their premium lounge is the second part of their incredible venue. You can dine and lounge in style whilst enjoying the sounds of their first-class selection of music maestros.

Their cuisine is inspired by afro-fusion, in combination with elements of traditional African dishes with ingredients and techniques from other cultures and cuisines to create a twist on what might have originally been a classic meal. Their operating days are Friday to Sunday between 1 pm and 12 am. Located: Shop 1, Moses Mabhida Stadium

Sabroso restaurant Sabroso is a celebration of the flavours, exuberance, and culinary traditions of South America, from the fiery feasts of Mexico in the north to the legendary steaks of Argentina in the south. Their menu features inventive dishes inspired by the cuisines of Latin America using fresh, local, and seasonal produce, with a unique approach to dining, complemented by a well-paired wine selection and cocktail list.

Whether you are relaxing with friends or celebrating a special occasion, their warm and friendly service will make your visit unique and memorable. You can enjoy a delicious cocktail, a craft beer, or a glass of wine with a tapas platter at their tapas bar upstairs or on the patio. Located: 237 Florida Road, Morningside

For the wine connoisseurs Farro at Gabrielskloof Farro, the critically acclaimed restaurant which has since October last year been a sought-after pop-up in Cape Town’s Bree Street, has now found a new permanent home at Gabriëlskloof Wine Estate in Botrivier.

Gabriëlskloof produces wines of the highest acclaim and quality. All who visit the farm are invited to slow down, gather and savour fine wine, exceptional food, and generous hospitality. The focus of the food at Farro stays true to the restaurant’s ethos and showcases a seasonally led, constantly evolving a la carte menu. At the farm, expect to see chef Alex Windebank’s elevated take on wholesome, classic, and comforting dishes. It is about embracing simplicity, respecting the ingredient, and celebrating all the region has to offer.