Don't miss these winter lunch specials at Luke Dale Roberts' top restaurants in Cape Town and Joburg

Since The Test Kitchen opened in 2010, Luke Dale Roberts has been wowing the food scene in Cape Town and Johannesburg with his innovative menus, each offering a unique and unforgettable experience.
This winter, his restaurants are offering set menu lunch specials that are not to be missed.
The Pot Luck Club Cape Town, The Pot Luck Club Johannesburg, The Shortmarket Club, and The Test Kitchen Fledgelings in Cape Town are offering five-course lunch menus for R450 per person.
We took a look at their winter menu offerings.
The Pot Luck Club has been a crowd favourite since 2012, known for its global-inspired small plates, punchy Asian flavours, great cocktails, and lively atmosphere.
Pot Luck Club Cape Town.
- Roosterkoek with Whipped Butter, Babaganoush, Harissa, Garlic, Marinated Olives.
- Taco.20 – Linefish, Black Bean Purée, Charred Corn Salsa, Avocado, Chipotle Dressing.
- Fish Sliders with Mojo Dressing and Miso Mayo.
- Smoked Beef Fillet with Black Pepper & Truffle Café au Lait.
- Chickpea and Goats Cheese and Parmesan Fries with Truffle Aioli & Smoked Ketchup.
- Sweets Board: Nougat, Salted Chocolate Caramel, Macaroon, Mochi.
Pot Luck Club Johannesburg.
- Ciabatta, Smoked Butter, Marinated Olives.
- Fish Sliders with Mojo Dressing and Miso Mayo.
- Peri Peri Chicken, Ajo Blanco, Kale & Pepper Salad, Braai Vinaigrette.
- Smoked Beef Fillet with Black Pepper & Truffle Café au Lait.
- Chickpea and Goats Cheese and Parmesan Fries with Truffle Aioli & Smoked Ketchup.
- Sweets Board: Nougat, Salted Chocolate Caramel, Macaroon, Mochi.
The Shortmarket Club in Johannesburg.
- Ciabatta with Smoked Butter and Wild Garlic Oil.
- Thai Sashimi with Pad Thai Dressing, Nuoc Chom, Coconut Yoghurt, Togarashi Mayo.
- Beef Tartare with Gochujang Dressing, Truffle Mayo, Brioche.
- Assiette of Pork: Roasted Pork Loin, Smoked Onion Purée, Bourbon Jus.
- Dulce Molten Lava: Chocolate Fondant, Peanut Butter Ice Cream, Peanut Brittle.
TTK Fledgelings – formerly The Test Kitchen.
- Magwinya – Smoked Snoek Pâté.
- Bouillabaisse: Hake, Mussels, Prawn, Rouille.
- Kudu Bresaola: Truffle & Garlic Emulsion, Parmesan Shavings, Red Wine Pickled Mushrooms, Chickpea Croutons.
- Pork Belly: Thai-style Butternut Broth, Papaya Salad, Toasted Coconut Flakes.
- Pear Dessert: Red Wine & Muscadel Poached Pear, Vanilla Ice Cream, Cinnamon Crumb.
To make the most of these incredible lunch specials, we recommend booking in advance to avoid disappointment.
