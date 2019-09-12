It is fast, easy, but never lacking in flavour- that's the joyous thing about street food.

Street food is designed to fuel busy people who only have a little pocket change to spare and almost no time.

Almost every city has several restaurants around that specialise in bringing street style food to its people, and here is what the city of Durban has to offer.

Prawn Star

Where: Markets

Why you should go: If you are into seafood then Prawn Star is for you. They offer masala prawn wraps, tikka crayfish, a selection of panko-crumbed prawns, and so much more. You will most of the time find them at markets around KZN including the Musgrave rooftop night market, Cii spring market, and Smarket.

D’urban Burger Co

Where: Shop R26 Park Square, 5 and 9 Park Ave, Umhlanga.

Why you should go: This is one of the coolest burger joints in town. D’urban Burger Co is famous for its craft-artisan inspired burgers. They also specialise in grills where you have got your wings, lamb shanks, stuffed chicken with spinach, and mozzarella cheese wrapped with crispy bacon, and they also have a breakfast menu, and alcohol. What really sets them apart is that you can see your food food being made from scratch.

Roti & Chai

Where: 223 Florida Road and shop no.5 Suncoast

Why you should go: Roti & Chai offers something different when it comes to street food. They have a unique menu of tandaroo wraps, tandaroo chicken, seafood, and veg. One of their popular meals include paneer tikka masala naan wrap, filled with spicy marinated paneer, green peppers, onion for salad. They also have a selection of traditional Indian drinks.