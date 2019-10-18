October 18 is Global Champagne Day, a day that is dedicated to enjoying the bubbly drink and its origins.

I always ask myself what would the world be without champagne? Because celebrations would not be the same without it.

To celebrate this day, we have found places where you can treat and tantalise your taste buds around Durban.

JC Le Roux. Supplied

Vigour and Verve and Billy G

By dining at any of these two restaurants, you can be treated to a 750ml bottle of JC Le Roux for only R135 per bottle. This offer runs until the 31st of October 2019.

Vigour and Verve offer all-day dining options. From salads, sandwiches, wraps, burgers to pizzas, you can enjoy a wide range of their offerings.

Call: 031 362 1300

Billy G offers a variety of hot and cold starters, curries, seafood, pasta, salads, and a whole lot more to suit every palate.

Call: 031 328 3456

Moet & Chandon. Supplied

Southern Sun Elangeni and Maharani and Beverly Hills

In any of these two places, you can savour various champagnes from Moet & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, and G.H.Mumm. For those who prefer local bubbly, the Simonsig Kaapse Vonkel MCC will also be on offer at affordable prices.

Southern Sun Elangeni and Maharani

Call: 031 362 1300

Beverly Hills

Call: 031 561 2211

14 on Chartwell will be offering a two-day special. Supplied

14 on Chartwell

14 on Chartwell will be offering a two-day special. You can buy a Moet & Chandon Imperial with the shisanyama platter at R1600 or Moet & Chandon Imperial Nectar with the sea food platter at R2200. This offer is only valid for the 18th and 19th of October 2019.