Durban weather calls for ice cream. Picture: Supplied The rise of ice cream stores in Durban has made it easier for locals and visitors to spend lazy afternoons indulging in their favourite flavours.

The warm weather calls for ice cream. From soft serve to sorbet and gelato, Durban has it all.

Here are five top picks in Durban.





Paul’s Homemade Ice Cream - 295 Florida Road (Call 072 327 2877)

Paul’s ice cream flavours are creative, over the top and oh so sweet.





The man behind the brand is Paul Ballen, who started his ice cream career after receiving an ice cream machine for his birthday.





After making a litre of ice cream a day, Ballen needed a second machine.





Soon he started selling his home-made delights, which have become fan favourites in Durban.





Flavours include chocolate, Nutella and Oreo; roasted banana; Vietnamese coffee; Oreo; and birthday cake. They also serve waffles and are a dog-friendly establishment.





Momenti Artisan Gelato Unit 5, 6 Station Drive, Morningside ( Call 072 949 7263)





Durban’s first Gelateria, Momenti Artisan Gelato, has become a favourite since it opened in August 2017.





Founder and gelatiere Edward Papaphotis said the popular choices were golden tumeric and salted caramel. He also makes vegan sorbets including mango, litchi and dark chocolate.





La Cremosa 54 Problem Mkhize Road ( Call 083 845 1602)

The La Cremosa brand was born in Rome. Mauro Benedetti and Sandro Tomasetti then brought the top quality Italian gelato to South Africa.





Sohail Amra fell so in love with the La Cremosa brand that he decided to purchase a franchise store in Cowey Road.





His store offers 35 flavours, from pistachio to brownie and turmeric.They offer vegan options, too, and great strawberry and lemon sorbet.





Siam Umhlanga Shop 8 Umhlanga Plaza , 4 Lagoon Drive, uMhlanga Rocks ( Call 031 561 1237)





You don’t have to travel to Thailand to enjoy their famous rolled ice cream.





Ryan Singh, the owner of Siam uMhlanga, a Thai inspired restaurant, fell in love with rolled ice cream when he travelled to Thailand. He decided to put it on his dessert menu, and the response has been phenomenal.





Flavours include vanilla, chocolate, mango and strawberry. Non-diary and vegan options are also available. Guests also have the opportunity to build their ice-creams.





Scoop Cnr of Florida and Currie roads in Windermere or at The Market, The Lifestyle Centre at 398/498 Main Road in Ballito. (Call 082 307 1096)





When UK-born Amanda Maidman moved to South Africa 13 years ago, little did she realise that she would be known as the “ice cream queen of KZN”.





She was so passionate about making ice cream that she was encouraged by her daughter to start an ice cream business.

Scoop was born in 2014.





She opened her first store in Ballito in 2017, and a new branch opened in Florida Road this year.





“My dream when I arrived in South Africa was to create jobs and have a team who felt loved and respected, which I’m proud to say we’ve managed to achieve. We hand make our cones, bespoke ice cream cakes, Hong Kong-style waffles and gourmet milkshakes,” she said.



