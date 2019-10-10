You don’t have to travel to Thailand to enjoy their famous rolled ice cream.
Ryan Singh, the owner of Siam uMhlanga, a Thai inspired restaurant, fell in love with rolled ice cream when he travelled to Thailand. He decided to put it on his dessert menu, and the response has been phenomenal.
Flavours include vanilla, chocolate, mango and strawberry. Non-diary and vegan options are also available. Guests also have the opportunity to build their ice-creams.
Scoop Cnr of Florida and Currie roads in Windermere or at The Market, The Lifestyle Centre at 398/498 Main Road in Ballito. (Call 082 307 1096)
When UK-born Amanda Maidman moved to South Africa
13 years ago, little did she realise that she would be known as the “ice cream queen of KZN”.
She was so passionate about making ice cream that she was encouraged by her daughter to start an ice cream business.
Scoop was born in 2014.
She opened her first store in Ballito in 2017, and a new branch opened in Florida Road this year.
“My dream when I arrived in South Africa was to create jobs and have a team who felt loved and respected, which I’m proud to say we’ve managed to achieve.
We hand make our cones, bespoke ice cream cakes, Hong Kong-style waffles and gourmet milkshakes,” she said.
Flavours include Indian summer, steam punk coffee, milk tart, Christmas pudding and hot cross bun.
Scoop also offers three reduced or sugar-free flavours.