Anonymous customer leaves R1 300 tip for Durban waitress
When waitress Sidu Hlengwa started her shift on December 30, she probably thought it would be like any other day.
Her waitressing job at Panarottis Galleria in Amanzimtoti was a temporary solution after finishing her teaching degree. But little did she know her excellent service would be rewarded by an anonymous diner.
Taking to Facebook group #ImStaying, Sidu’s sister, Alungile, alerted online users to the spirit of ubuntu after a customer left a R1 340 tip for Sidu.
Sharing a picture of the bill, Alungile wrote: “I'm simply staying because of my younger sister who I'm proud of. Finished her teaching degree last year and is hustling because she hasn't gotten a permanent position yet.
“So she's working at a restaurant as a waitress and last night she posted this on her WhatsApp. Thank you South Africans for your generosity, those waiters/waitresses come from different backgrounds and they really need those jobs and appreciate every little tip🙏♥️♥️#ImStaying”
The post, which already gained more than 2.8K likes, got Facebook users commenting on the generosity of South Africans who have opened their hearts and wallet during the pandemic.
One such a case is pizza restaurant Massimo’s in Hout Bay, Cape Town, which had been pushing a ‘Pay It Forward’ campaign where diners can buy virtual pizza slices and, for every six slices sold, the restaurant delivers an entire pizza to a local organisation or charity.
In October, a Massimo’s diner stopped in for dinner and his bill was R415. But instead of leaving a 10% tip, he made a R4 000 contribution to the restaurant’s ‘Pay It Forward’ campaign, which assists people of the Hout Bay area and organisations in need.
Taking to Facebook, the restaurant said sometimes they were reminded angels existed and they had great clients.