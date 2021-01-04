Anonymous customer leaves R1 300 tip for Durban waitress

When waitress Sidu Hlengwa started her shift on December 30, she probably thought it would be like any other day.

Her waitressing job at Panarottis Galleria in Amanzimtoti was a temporary solution after finishing her teaching degree. But little did she know her excellent service would be rewarded by an anonymous diner.

Taking to Facebook group #ImStaying, Sidu’s sister, Alungile, alerted online users to the spirit of ubuntu after a customer left a R1 340 tip for Sidu.

Sharing a picture of the bill, Alungile wrote: “I'm simply staying because of my younger sister who I'm proud of. Finished her teaching degree last year and is hustling because she hasn't gotten a permanent position yet.

“So she's working at a restaurant as a waitress and last night she posted this on her WhatsApp. Thank you South Africans for your generosity, those waiters/waitresses come from different backgrounds and they really need those jobs and appreciate every little tip🙏♥️♥️#ImStaying”