Beat the heat at Durban’s finest – and coolest –restaurants this summer

Summer is almost here! Think sunshine, bright coloured sunglasses, and hot summer nights, and what better way to embrace all that than having a meal out at a restaurant that has a cool and beautiful atmosphere? Many of our favourite venues have prepared for the scorching climes with summer installations; think retractable roofs and air-conditioned space.

Wondering where to make plans that won’t leave you having to mop your brow between sips if you are in Durban? Look no further as we bring you below two must-visit places. Bean & Bistro Bean & Bistro. l DAVE ESTMENT Durban’s successful Bike & Bean coffee shop group ends the year on a cheery note with the opening of its new Bean & Bistro at Durban’s Point Waterfront.

The group, which began with one small coffee shop at Country Club Beach on the Durban Beachfront in 2013, now boasts four shops with the Bistro becoming the fifth. It shares space with the coffee shop which is in operation during the day. From 5 pm on Thursday until Saturday, the beautifully renovated historical building is also open for evening trading. Their menu is available to diners from noon daily. As the expanding group operation required a large kitchen for meal preparation to service the other shops, the large shop at The Point provided the ideal location. The shop offers an eccentric, vibrant destination for diners to meet and mingle over the perfectly brewed cup of coffee and fresh baked goods and now a delicious, casual meal and thirst-quenching drinks. Bean & Bistro. l DAVE ESTMENT The restaurant ethos epitomises the city’s warmth and welcome, promoting an all-year-round outdoor lifestyle Durban is so famous for.

Owner Viki Ferreira says while coffee is at the centre of what they do, the community, starting with their own staff, is at their heart. Even their suppliers are part of the family. “Covid-19 was extremely challenging for our business, but the amazing support, love, and loyalty of our customers, built over many years and the trust in the Bike & Bean brand, brought us through and we’ve emerged stronger than ever,” says Ferreira. Madam and Sir

Madam and Sir. l SUPPLIED Located at the heart of one of Durban’s trendiest streets, Florida Road, Madam, and Sir is an upmarket contemporary casual dining restaurant with a tastefully vibrant aesthetic, friendly service, and a deliciously diverse menu. The restaurant is a full-service restaurant that opens at 7.30am for breakfast and serves lunch and dinner until they close. For the early risers, the restaurant has amazing coffee, and the menu offers delicious light breakfast options like eggs benedict, the R45 On the Go breakfast which can be upsized, and the Madam’s remedy for a hangover – the Spicy BY All Mince. The lunch and dinner menu offers a delectable combination of light meals, grills, seafood, and ever-so-loved sushi.