Chef Lucia Mthiyane will be at the Bathathe Cookout where she will be judging a burger-making competition where she will advise chefs on how to best prepare their burgers. Picture: Instagram

Bathathe Cookout is back once more and promises to be better than ever. The cookout follows a successful launch event at the Cato Manor Sports Complex earlier this year and features actress and celebrity chef Lucia Mthiyane as a guest.

The Bathathe Cookout team said the event is a lifestyle and entertainment platform where food retailers, chefs, and foodies can come together to prepare, sell and taste a variety of local traditional and contemporary cuisine.

“The event targets foodies and food retailers in Durban’s big townships such as uMlazi but is not entirely exclusive to them as it is an adaptable concept that has the potential to thrive in suburban and inner-city areas as well. The event will contribute significantly to the growth of the local economy as it offers a platform and opportunity for businesses to showcase and promote their craft and or products," said the team.

Speaking to Mthiyane she said she loves cooking because she grew up in a home where food brought the family together, especially on Sundays and special holidays.