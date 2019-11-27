Hello, Durbanites. There’s a new bakery and coffee bar in town, Dough Girl.

Dough Girl specialises in things like croissants, pies, cakes, pasteis de natas, and more.

Speaking to the founder, Courtney Stuart, she said she has always wanted to own a bakery since she was sixteen. Stuart said the idea of supplying her community with fresh and tasty products and bringing smiles and making people happy when eating her food has always been something she wanted to do.

Dough Girl is a modern-traditional style bakery, taking old school pastries and revamping them to make something new and different. Picture from Instagram (doughgirlza)

"It was suggested by my parents co-partners at Sir Vape that I started up my bakery right here in Durban and I jumped at the opportunity! Durban lacks a good artisanal bakery so I saw a gap in the market and went for it.

"Dough Girl is a modern-traditional style bakery, taking old school pastries and revamping them to make something new and different. We like to keep things funky yet we strive for our products to capture that ‘homemade’ style as it is always a crowd favourite.

"We cater for the foodies and keen beans who like to think a bit out of the box and for the people who know what good quality good tastes like but still be equally affordable at the same time," she said.

Asked about their menu, Stuart said it is classical, but with a bit of spunk.

"We do the traditional croissant but on weekends we like to try new flavours like a peppermint crisp croissant or white chocolate and mixed berry flavour.

"We also do pasteis de natas and awesome brownies and on weekends we like to take traditional pastries and reinvent them, we did a Coca Cola cake along the bokke game weekend in support of our boys overseas and to play along the ‘South Africa’ theme, so we like to take weird flavours and put it in things you don’t often see.

"We also do what is called 'doughees' overseas, where it is pretty much balls of cookie dough made into a truffle-like product, or we do what I like to call Fat kid food, where we take something already indulgent like red velvet cheesecake and deep fry it into croissant pastry and make deep-fried cake, which is uber indulgent," she said.

"The idea behind my menu is just to open Durban to try new things, instead of just going for quantity over quality and to see that there is more out there than just the basic chocolate-covered doughnut or milk tart or cake. The menu I like to create is also mostly to satisfy my food cravings, something that I concoct in my head and test it out and if it's as good as my foodie brain thinks it is, I provide to the public! We all have weird and wonderful cravings and that’s what I love to cater for," added Stuart.

Dough Girl is situated at 339 Stephen Dlamini Road in Musgrave. The bakery opens from Monday to Friday from 6:30am until 3pm, and on Saturdays from 7:30am until 2pm.