Durban's little eateries with big taste









Grab a prawns bunny chow from TSD, it's worth it! Here are my favourite three “hole-in-the-wall” spots to visit in Durban. What I like about these places is that the food is consistent and you always feel at home. Chapps Bar and Restaurant: 17 Palmfield Road, Springfield, Durban. Tel: 0315795795

Often it’s the quaint little establishment you wouldn’t give a second look that offers the best food. And this rings true for Uncle Kumaran’s joint, in Springfield Park. It’s a place I’ve visited since I was in my 20s (it’s a decade later and I still frequent the restaurant with family and friends). T

he chef, Aunty Githa cooks a tasty curry that will make you lick your lips. On my last visit, I ate a quarter mutton bunny. It was so good I ordered a second to take home. My friends ordered the mutton breyani and the prawn chutney.

Both were winners. Next time you’re looking for good, wholesome, home-cooked food, take a drive to Chapps. And if you like the pub atmosphere during game nights, then stick around for a while longer. Uncle Kumaran will make you feel like family.

TSD Ultra Lounge: 51 Aloefield Crescent, Umgeni Business Park, Durban. Tel: 0315795235 or 0318251873

I’ve been visiting this establishment for more than a decade. And I’ve watched it grow from a basic pub to an amazing entertainment lounge, with bands and karaoke nights. And even through the various ownerships, the restaurant managed to keep the standard and quality of the food unaffected.

Recently, I had the opportunity of eating a prawn bunny. I’ve never thought I would enjoy the combination of seafood and bread, but I was pleasantly surprised. The prawns were large and plentiful and the curry overflowed the bread.

It was also served with salad and pickles. It looked mouth-watering and tasted even better. The chef, Jenny Naidoo, makes sure every plate of food that leaves the kitchen, is nothing short of perfect. And for more adventurous patrons, TSD has a fish roe bunny and hot and spicy mutton sausage bunny. Takeaways are offered.

Kaskade Bar Restaurant and Lounge: 1st Floor, 149 Florida Road, Durban, Tel: 0313032208

Kaskade restaurant opened a year ago. I tend to always give restaurants an opportunity to find their feet for a few months before testing the food.

Somehow this one fell through the cracks. After reading rave reviews on social media and being told what I was missing out on, I decided to pay a visit.

I ordered the quarter mutton bunny, which overflowed with more than enough meat, potatoes and gravy. It was served with salad and pickles and was worth every penny.

In September, the restaurant won second place in the 2019 Bunny Chow Barometer.

The chef, Linda Naidoo, is extremely talented. She prepares all the food on the menu, including Indian delicacies – such as sheep head and tripe. The establishment also offers good music to jive to and cocktails.