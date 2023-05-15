Durban’s popular Market Café Restaurant closes down due to load shedding

As food businesses persevere under the pressure of load shedding, some have had to close down. Joining the list of those closing down is Durban’s popular Market Café Restaurant which is set to close down on May 21.

Taking to Facebook, the team said load shedding was one of the difficulties they could not escape. “Dear faithfuls. It is undoubtedly, with a saddened heart, that we inform you of our closure. The 21st May will be our last trading day. We would like to thank each and every one of you for your support and love through the best of times, and the most difficult of times. Unfortunately, load shedding is one of the difficulties we cannot escape. We look forward to hosting you until the last hour. With gratitude from our hearts to yours,” they wrote.

The news has left many people devastated. One user wrote: “So sad at this news. I have so many wonderful memories tied to Market Café Restaurant. I wish you much success in your next venture.”

A second user wrote: “So disheartening to hear this. The Market is a beautiful place and I will miss it. All the best going forward.” A third commented: “It was good whilst it lasted, you had a good run.” In a recent interview with IOL Lifestyle Avril Georgina Bedderson said buying Market Café Restaurant was a dream she had never expected to come to fruition.

“It was truly what I would call a blessing. Majority of my working life, I worked in the electrical and lighting industry as a sales rep.” After 18 years in the industry, she decided to go into business on her own. The change of career was inspired by her family. “They saw talent in me – when it came to decorating and setting up for our family lunches, Easter lunches, Christmas lunches, birthdays and so much more. They persuaded me to embrace it and that is exactly what I did, and it’s a decision I’ll never regret.”

Late last year, Buns Out in Linden, Johannesburg, also closed down due to load shedding. The news was confirmed by the restaurant on Twitter: “With heavy hearts today we announce the closing of our Linden store. Our last day will be on the 9th of October and we will be having a huge send-off! See you there.” With heavy heart today we announce the closing of our linden store. Our last day will be on the 9th of October and we will be having a huge send off! See you there 😘 pic.twitter.com/Tvow2KoCRw — Buns Out Burgers (@BunsoutL) September 27, 2022 KFC has also had to temporarily close down some of its outlets in South Africa due to the ongoing load shedding.