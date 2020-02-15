Mozambik is an authentic Portuguese restaurant in Morningside that has something for everyone; meat-eaters and non-meat-eaters alike.

If you are looking for a nice restaurant that serves seafood and good Portuguese food, Mozambik is the place for you.

When I heard about Mozambik, I instantly googled what it was all about. When I arrived at their website I had never seen such a professional, clear and easy to access page.

Plus, they have loads of information on their story, and food. Then, I took a look at their Instagram which I found to be the same way. Whoever is in charge of that account is certainly capturing a beautiful aesthetic.

Chicken Prego with a side of vegetables. Picture: Buhle Mbonambi

So my colleague and myself decided we would get lunch at Mozambik this week. As we entered the gate, we debated if we should go sit inside or outside. Since it was a hot day, I suggested that we sit outside on the wooden chairs. The restaurant's use of wood furnishing allows for an earthy and natural feeling.

With so many options on their menu to choose from, it was not easy to choose what I will be eating, but I finally ordered their quarter chicken and calamari served with their mild peri-peri sauce, and a side of chips (R149).

If you do not like per-peri you can also choose from having your meal served with their garlic or lemon and herb sauce. My colleague ordered their chicken prego (R69), which is marinated chicken breast served in a Portuguese roll with lettuce, onion, tomato and their Mo-Zam-Naise with a side of vegetables.

When it comes to choosing sides, you have an option of vegetables, chips, coleslaw, green salad with feta, or plain potato mash.

Quarter Chicken and Calamari served with Mild Peri-Peri Sauce and a side of chips. Picture: Buhle Mbonambi

I loved how the chicken was roasted into perfection and drizzled with the peri-peri-sauce all over. The sauce gave the meat more flavour. It was tangy and utterly addictive. The meal hit all the right spots.

Even if you’re not someone who eats meat, the restaurant has delicious vegetarian options, and all sorts of drinks can be found on their menu.

Their prices are quite reasonable, considering the quality of the food they make.

Mozambik is located at 362 Lilian Ngoyi Road. They open on Sundays to Thursdays from 12 pm until 9 pm and on Friday and Saturday from 12 until 10 pm.