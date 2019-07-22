The Conjunktion team. From left: Mthokozisi Radebe, Prince Ngubane, and Thabiso Ngema. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi.

Food trucks have become a major force in the restaurant industry. They are the perfect dining out option for friends who want to have fun and socialize in a relaxed atmosphere.

We caught up with the founder of Durban’s fast-growing food truck restaurant called The Conjunktion, Simphiwe Asiedu-adjei, (24), as they recently won an award for the ‘Best Foodie’ at the Durban Creative Awards that were held at The Playhouse last week.

The Durban Creative Awards are a platform to celebrate up and coming talents as well as established brands based in and around Durban.

Asiedu-adjei from Umlazi Township, east of Durban said he started The Conjunktion last year because of his love and passion for food.

The Conjunktion burger. Supplied

“Years back I used to travel a lot working with food, so during my US visit I was inspired by how much the food truck industry is so huge that side which gave me an idea to start something unique and fresh around Durban because we do not have much food trucks this side. The South African street food culture is not so popular compared to the other parts of the world.

“The Conjunktion is a mobile restaurant that visits different places around Durban depending where people want it to be, and we are also looking to expand outside town due to the high demand we are receiving. We have a very clear vision, it is just a matter of time and hard work that we have been putting throughout the year,” said Asiedu-adjei.

Describing the menu, he said it is a gourmet kasi flavour inspired menu that consists of their famous burger which is beef and bacon that has lettuce, tomato, beef patty, caramelized onion, bacon, and sauces. The meal costs R40.

“The restaurant also offers fried chips, chicken wings, and a vegetarian sandwich called the mnandi toast made of lettuce, fries, tomato, cheese and ring onions,” said Asiedu-adjei.

Asked how they feel about their first ever award, he said it is the start of greatness.

“I think from here the sky is not the limit, there is more beyond the sky. We are just going to keep on putting in the hard work. This is a reflection of how much we have worked. It's a recognition for us to grow,” said Asiedu-adjei.

The Conjunktion is situated in Berea opposite Durban University of Technology’s Steve Biko campus, and is open from Monday to Saturday from 11am until 9pm.



