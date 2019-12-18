Garden Court Marine Parade has revealed what they are serving on Christmas Day.

Guests can look forward to a spread of classic and local favourites, such as salads, mussels in a seafood vinaigrette, sole paupiettes with a lemon butter sauce, butternut and feta cannelloni with parmesan cream, homemade Tur-ducken with a cranberry and walnut stuffing, glazed roast gammon, roast rump, Durban lamb shank curry, oxtail jardinière.

For dessert, they will be serving fruit mince pies, chocolate truffles, Christmas steam pudding with brandy custard, a selection of carrot, white chocolate and red velvet cake, coffee panna cotta, and black cherry and chocolate trifle.

Garden Court Marine Parade has revealed its 2019 Christmas menu. Picture: Bongani Mbatha

Executive chef, Louise Keijser said they are located a step away from the ocean on Durban’s Golden Mile, which inspired the menu selection with an inclusion of a variety of fresh seafood dishes.

I tried their black tiger prawns which are a part of their hot selection. The prawns are delicious, large, juicy, tender and are served with vegetables in a champagne glass. But whether you skewer prawns and serve them with dipping sauce, they make an ultimate accessory to any Christmas table.

Keijser said seafood is big in Durban, so they ensured that they added quite a few dishes on the menu. She also said that guests prefer the traditional Christmas lunch or dinner so she tried to meet their expectations.