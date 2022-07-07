Look out Nando’s, Nomusa’s Flamed Grilled Chicken is here

Durban – Since the late eighties, South Africans knew one taste when it came to flame grilled chicken – Nando’s, but in recent years, more businesses have entered the market to try and knock them off its monopolistic throne. But now, as rising black entrepreneurs are given more access to equal opportunities, a new brand of flame grilled chicken has tongues wagging – Nomusa’s Flame Grilled Chicken.

Nomusa’s Chicken was founded by Durban businessman Thembinkosi Mzwai Ndwandwe. Owner of Nomusa’s Flame Grilled Chicken Thembinkosi Mzwai Ndwandwe with a customer inside the store in Inanda. Image: Facebook/Siyand Ntenga. Its first branch, which was launched in November last year, is located on Curnick Ndlovu Highway, in the Inanda Township, north of Durban. Born, raised and schooled in Inanda, the 50 year-old businessman said he has been in the chicken business since he was seven years old.

The business was named after his late mother, Nomusa, who passed on before her son could launch the business. The development of the soon-to-be franchised business started in 2019, Ndwandwe said. The entrepreneur said the business was named in honour of his mother, who also helped him sell chicken feet and heads from the time he was seven. The chicken feet and heads were sold during Ndwandwe’s years at Kwaginga Primary School in Inanda.

“My mother, who was a teacher, used to cook the feet and heads for me, then I sold them at school,” he said. His father also had a tuck shop in the area, which Ndwandwe used to run from a young age. Nomusa grilled Chicken owned by Mr Nxumalo at Inanda KZN.

Black owned, black excellency.

We cant wait to have it in the whole continent. This is ours and its our pride

we are going with the toe to toe. #NationalShutdown pic.twitter.com/oBiywibJtQ — Temaswati Dlamini (@maliyekutsenga) July 6, 2022 “I have had an entrepreneurial mindset since I was seven-years-old. I used to work side-by-side with my late mother who cooked chicken feet and heads and I would be the one going out to sell them.

“I have been in different businesses but opening Nomusa’s, I wanted something that would be a game changer. My mother was not able to witness all my achievements and so with the chicken restaurant I wanted to honour her as she was part and parcel of my entrepreneurial journey. “I am humbled, very excited and I feel like crying because of all the love I am receiving. I wish for God to help me build franchises so that black people can benefit from it too,” Ndwandwe said. The 45 staff members that are employed at Nomusa’s Chicken are all from the surrounding areas of Inanda, Ntuzuma and KwaMashu.

A full chicken, four rolls and a 2 litre cooldrink will cost you R179 at Nomusa’s. But Ndwandwe has his work cut out for him if he stands a chance of taking on the behemoth that is Nandos, owned by billionaire South African businessman, Dick Enthoven. Nandos has 1,200 outlets in 30 countries.