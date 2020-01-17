South African television presenter and restaurateur, Maps Maponyane has opened a second "Buns Out" restaurant in Durban.

"Buns Out" is a burger joint that officially opened its doors last year in September in the city of Johannesburg.

Maponyane took to Twitter to announce this exciting move saying that he got the stamp of approval from his “toughest critic”, his mom.

“Couldn't say anything until I brought my toughest critic along, and now that she's happy - I'm Excited to share that I've just opened my first restaurant. A burger spot in Linden, Johannesburg called 'Buns Out'. Come through for a great quality burger! We're open every day,” he wrote.

That said, Durbanites can also now indulge in their delicious burgers as the restaurant announced the news on Twitter this week.

The announcement is good news for Durbanites, who long feel like they are left out of 'nice' things happening in the country.

That they are already open for business, and the second being that you can bring your alcohol at no fee as they do not have a liquor license as yet, has also added to the excitement of many in the city.

“Siyabangena eThekwini #teambuns. Come through at shop 1A Palm Boulevard, Gateway...

#BunsOut2.0,” they said.

Tweeps once again congratulated him.

Those who are on a meat-free or plant based diet, fear not. The burger joint also serves various plant-based burgers, including the popular Beyond Burger.





We will be trying it out soon, to see if it is as good as the original "Buns Out" and if it will take the crown from beloved burger joints like Smokin' Joes and