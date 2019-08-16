Avril Bedderson, owner of the Market Restaurant. She dreamt it, and it came through, but only because of hard work on her part.

Avril Georgina Bedderson from Durban is the owner of Market Restaurant, an elegant eatery at the top of Gladys Mazibuko Road in Morningside.



Buying Market Restaurant was a dream she never expected to come into fruition.





“It was truly what I would call a blessing. Majority of my working life, I worked in the electrical and lighting industry as a sales rep.”





After 18 years in the industry, she decided to go into business on her own. The change of career was inspired by her family.





“They saw talent in me – when it came to decorating and setting up for our family lunches, Easter lunches, Christmas lunches, birthdays and so much more. They persuaded me to embrace it and that is exactly what I did and it’s a decision I’ll never regret.”

From cinnamon-dusted milktarts to moist coconut-coated lamingtons, Bedderson began by cooking and baking for her family.





“It was always something I loved doing, especially baking,” she said.





As much as being in the events industry has been a passion of hers, the greatest ambition was always to own a coffee shop.





“I’ve always wanted a small set up with a few tables and chairs, where people could come and unwind and enjoy some good coffee and desserts.”





The main purpose of wanting to own a coffee shop was to create a platform for single mothers to promote their businesses and sell their goods.





“My aim was never to solely fulfil my coffee shop dream, it was always about creating a way and means for other ladies in similar situations to get onto their feet and grow their business by using my premises and an area to promote, build their client list and sell their goods."

Bedderson’s advice to others is: “Never give up on your dreams. Your only motivation should be you, to be better than you were yesterday. The journey will never be easy, it’s just about how you can preserve and come out on top. Follow your goals and dreams. Happy Women’s Month ladies.”



