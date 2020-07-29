Popular Durban restaurant Cafe 1999 closes its doors

Independently owned eateries and restaurants are closing their doors for good, unable to see the way forward financially after months of little-to-no income and a future with more questions than answers. It’s no secret that the restaurant industry was one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic as social distancing regulations closed down restaurants and bars in March. Joining the list of restaurants that are closing down is one of Durban’s most loved eateries, Cafe 1999 in Musgrave. Loved for its modern Mediterranean menu, restaurant owners Sean and Marcelle Roberts released a statement on social media this week announcing the sad news. They said that their lease had come to an end and they have decided not to re-sign under these strange and uncertain times.

“We would like to inform you that Cafe 1999 will not be reopening in the space that's been its home for 21 years. Our lease has come to an end and we have decided to not re-sign under these strange and uncertain times. The name is still very much alive and we are looking at merging Cafe 1999 and Unity to create something new and fresh at the Unity premises.

"Please note that our phone line is no longer in use, please call Unity Bar 031 201 3470 for reservations and information. You can also find a small menu on mr D and we are also doing outside catering, deliveries and takeaways. Sad but for the better for now. To all the special people that purchased vouchers during lockdown, we are looking forward to seeing you in the near future,” read the post.

The restaurant joins other popular SA joints like The Kitchen, Exhibit A, and The Stack, who have also had to close due to the difficulties that many restaurants are facing, due to the pandemic and the regulations the government have put in place.