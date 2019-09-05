Before my recent visit to the Drakensberg I wrote an article that explored how the craft beer lifestyle in South Africa has seen significant growth and popularity in recent years and the industry has made it possible for even non-beer drinkers to enjoy a more flavourful drink, with little or none of the bitterness we have become accustomed to with the usual beer.

As a non-beer drinker, I never thought that one day I would be a fan, really appreciate the tipple and enjoy it.

What I love about craft beer are its health benefits. According to experts it may help reduce kidney stone formation, and the bitter acids derived from beer hops play an important role in gastric acid secretion.

As much as I first dismissed craft beer as a hipster fascination, it has steadily become my beer of choice. When we were told that we would be doing beer tasting at The Drakensberg Brewery I got so excited, I mean there is nothing like experiencing Drakensberg with your favourite cold beverage in hand.

Craft beer at Drakensberg Brewery. Picture: Lutho Pasiya

At the brewery we were met by Drakensberg Brewery founder Nick Roberts who chatted to us about the beer industry. We were then given tasting glasses of four types of beers. We had the Champagne Castle Blonde Ale, the Cathedral Peak Pilsner, the Amphitheatre Red Ale, and the Giant's Castle Stout. I found the blonde ale more enjoyable than the other three beers.

It was clear, and golden in appearance. I could taste flavours of caramel, and light bitterness. The caramel was a bit overpowering and lingers far into the finish. My second favourite was the Amphitheatre Red Ale. Apart from its beautiful red colour, the beer is flavourful, malty, and is a perfect red ale for those looking for something a little different.

The Drakensberg Brewery is situated in central Drakensberg and has amazing views of the Drakensberg mountains. The brewpub is a great location to sit back and enjoy a beer. The beers are available in 500ml, 300ml and tasting glasses.