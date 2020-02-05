Valentine's Day is almost here. Still undecided on a restaurant for a romantic dinner? Here are nearby options to choose from.

Textures of cauliflower. Picture: Supplied

Granny Mouse’s Eaves restaurant

Starters include textures of cauliflower paired with Rijks Touch of Oak Chenin Blanc.

Next features fruits of the sea accompanied by Theleme Sauvignon Blanc. The vegetarian option is beetroot salad with goat’s cheese. The third course is a tenderly prepared seared duck breast paired with Paul Cluver Pinot Noir. Non-meat eaters can enjoy heirloom tomatoes.

The fourth course is a beef fillet with Warwick First Lady Cabernet Sauvignon. The vegetarian substitute features green beans with feta. An end to this fine romantic dinner is ruby raspberry mousse accompanied with a Rustenberg Straw wine.

Price: R480 per person or R700 per person inclusive of wine.

Call: 033 234 4071

Lingela restaurant. Picture: Supplied

Lingela restaurant

Enjoy a range of starters, salads and side dishes, casseroles, Durban curries, biryani, tandoori oven specialties and a carvery with all the trimmings are included in the buffet selection. The dessert buffet offers a selection of gateaux, tartlets, mousses, and sweets.

Price: R1250 per couple

Call: 031 362 1300

[email protected] Palm restaurant. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi

[email protected] Palm restaurant

Items on offer include starters of sweet and spicy tempura prawns or a smoked chicken and avocado salad; mains including creamy penne pasta, a stuffed chicken roulade, herb-crusted lamb chops or dorado served with pea mash.

Desserts on offer to share or indulge in on your own range from red velvet cake served with ice cream or a chocolate lava cake served with ice cream.

Price: Start from R450 per person

Call: 031 581 8000

The Grill Jichana. Picture: Supplied

The Grill Jichana

Enjoy steaks seasoned with aromatic house spice, infused with lemon black pepper, rock sea salt and crushed mustard seed, flame-grilled then basted with herbed honey BBQ. Lamb is from a free-range flock in the Karoo. Thickly cut rump with a French trim hand cut and dressed by their butcher.

Price: R950 per couple

Call: 031 362 1300

Endless Horizons Boutique Hotel. Picture: Supplied

Endless Horizons Boutique Hotel

Starting with a little something to whet the appetite, the starter menu presents a citrus cured salmon trout, a five-spiced duck spring roll or a salt-baked beetroot and chevre.

Mains include free-range beef fillet and oxtail; a fresh line fish and prawn korma or a chargrilled vegetable dish.

Ending on a sweet note, guests can choose between a white chocolate panna cotta or petit fours.

Price: R420 per person (plus 10% service gratuity)

Call: 031 564 0360

Vigour & Verve. Picture: Supplied

Vigour & Verve

Pop in for some Wake Up Waffles a full house buffet or the Bakers Basket. Get your caffeine fix with an espresso, cappuccino or iced coffee. Get the barman to whip you up a silky-smooth-smoothie.

Brunch, lunch, dinner or evening cravings are more than satisfied with a menu of fresh and large salads, burgers, pizzas, pasta, grill choices and some mouth-watering alternatives like the signature butter chicken served with steamed basmati rice, roti, poppadom, and sambals.

Price: R750 per couple

Call: 031 362 1300