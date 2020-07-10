The home industry boom: Durban

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a health crisis. Millions of people around the world have also seen an impact on their jobs, whether in reduced hours, salary cuts, different working patterns, or finding themselves without a job.

The situation is so bad, that the unemployment rate has increased to 30.1 percent. Economists predict that the effect of the pandemic will be felt for a long time.

In this article, we look at home industry food businesses that started their home industry business during the coronavirus induced lockdown after losing their jobs.





Thembeka Ndlovu started thinking about starting Tee’s Kitchen after her internship ended in December. So when the pandemic began she realised that it was an opportunity for her to start a cooking business.

Tee's Kitchen. Picture: Supplied

Thando Duma started Eaters Lifestyle last month after she was forced to sell her vehicle since she couldn’t afford to pay the installments.





“I started the business from scratch and right now I am halfway with the first kitchen that I am building. The plan is to have it fully running by mid-July because right now I am using my sister's kitchen and there is not enough space.”





His menu consists of fast food meals, from chicken dust, chicken wings and burgers, to hot dogs and fish & chips.





Eater's Lifestyle. Picture: Supplied

“I have seen that having a business is like having a baby, you have to give it all your love, and dedicate enough time to it so it will grow properly. Waking up each morning knowing I am growing my business and also putting bread on other people's tables gives me joy. It is the best part of being an entrepreneur.”





After being retrenched on April 30, Sindi Sabelo started baking at home and Cindy’s Best Bakes came into being.





“After sharing images to my circle I got the encouragement to start a business. I used some of my notice period to get professional lessons and to start-up equipment. There was no turning back from there."





She bakes all day and into the evening to make sure she completes all her orders.





“My mom assists with clearing and washing dishes on such days too. My timer always comes handy. Over and above it's important to take orders three days in advance especially for cake orders, to allow for buying ingredients - in a case I don't have everything, bake and refrigerate cakes to cool and a day to ice and finish up the cake and pick up or delivery to take place.”

Cindy’s Best Bakes. Picture: Supplied

Like Sindi, Andrew DeBruin has also recently been retrenched and took the opportunity to create Andrews by Andrew DeBruin.





“I specialise in high-end pastry and specialised cakes. Macaroons are also a favourite of mine. It has always been a goal of mine to have a pastry business of my own, but I have always been employed hence the startup at this stage.”

“Believe it or not, Covid-19 has had a very positive effect on my business. No Covid-19, no Andrews. It has pushed me to open. I have a niche market in that I am a qualified executive pastry chef with twenty-five years of experience nationally as well as internationally of which most were served in five-star establishments.”





Andrews by Andrew DeBruin. Picture: Supplied

Here are the other Home Industries in Durban and where to contact them.





Tee's Kitchen: 076 268 5340





Eater's Lifestyle: 081 320 0465





Cindy's Best Bakes: 076 225 1364





Andrews by Andrew DeBruin: 076 257 4982












