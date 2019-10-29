Tsogo Sun’s Garden Court Umhlanga recently launched its Christmas menu.

Guests can look forward to an abundant spread of classic and local favourites, such as roasted leg of lamb, herb-basted turkey, vegetable biryani and Christmas pudding.

Executive Chef Warren Bell said if traditional Christmas fair is your passion, then they have you covered with the inclusion of traditional dishes such as turkey and gammon, complete with all the trimmings, and that he has included a bit of everything to ensure that nobody was left without a favourite.

“We have included seafood; Indian inspired curries and vegetarian options. Each item on the menu has been carefully selected with our guests in mind,” said Bell.

Cape Malay style pickled fish with seasonal greens paired with Durbanville Hills Sauvignon Blanc. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi

Below are some of the dishes we tasted at the unveiling prepared by chef Warren Bell.

Mussels with couscous and vegetables paired with a Durbanville Hills Sauvignon Blanc.

One thing you must know is you will never go wrong when you pair any seafood dish with white wine, they make a classic pair, which is what the chef delivered here. This wine released the flavours of the mussels.

As mentioned above, you will never go wrong when you pair seafood with white wine. The fruitiness of the wine plays well with the flavour and seasoning.

Rolled turkey with herbed mashed potato, spinach and cranberry sauce. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi

Rolled turkey with herbed mashed potato, spinach and cranberry sauce paired with Waterside Chardonnay.

Turkey has low-fat content hence it pairs well with a Chardonnay. The oaky richness gives sweet spice notes.

Traditional beef curry served with mustard seed basmati rice paired with Rupert by Rupert Wines Merlot.

Meat curries naturally make a great pair with red wines. Red wines are good for spicy meat dishes as they complement each other well.

Garden Court uMhlanga General Manager, Mickey Rautenbach said Garden Court uMhlanga has won the hearts of its guests by providing a relaxing and satisfying hotel experience, perfectly positioned at the heart of the vibrant Umhlanga Ridge precinct, providing guests the best of shopping and entertainment right on its doorstep.

She said this season will be no different, as the hotel promises to take all the fun and excitement of the season a notch higher.

Traditional beef curry served with mustard seed basmati rice. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi

The menu is priced at R450 per person. To make a booking you can email [email protected]