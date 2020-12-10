WATCH: AKA ventures into restaurant industry

Rapper Kiernan Forbes, famously known as AKA, announced this week that he has acquired part ownership of a restaurant in Durban, Cuba BLK. Taking to Instagram, Forbes wrote: “BREAKING NEWS. I am now part OWNER of my very own day & night spot @cubaloungeblk ... take a look ... AKAgoesBananas. Come check it out as we launch this Saturday.” The former Cuba Lounge is a restaurant and nightclub at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium. The establishment has been in existence for 10 years and won awards as a premium entertainment sport in South Africa. View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) In a statement, Forbes says besides finding himself labouring in the kitchen for his meals, the lockdown was a period to think-rethink, plan and implement changes in his approach on how to maximize on the time he has at the peak of his over 10-year career in entertainment. This is partly why he initiated the AKA App and the Braai Show. Through these initiatives, he thought deeper and looked around for more ways to cash in – and one of those is acquiring a big stake in Cuba Lounge, to bring to us Cuba BLK, in Durban.

“The name change is not the only change, but we are bringing in a new ambience and vibe that encompasses who I am – the entertainer, businessman, and all-around good times guy. By day, we cater to the corporate side of our patrons and by night we switch it up a notch to the fun in you.

“By way of entertainment, we have very exciting and interesting plans for the festive season and beyond. Cuba BLK currently attracts local and international patrons who visit the city and we want to continue in that vein, by bringing in acts from the rest of the continent and from across the globe,” says Forbes.

“It’s been a long journey putting this day together, and I can’t wait for those doors to open and for our patrons to enjoy all we have to offer. We’re going to be the hotbed of entertainment. This is not my only venture into the hospitality side of entertainment, there is so much more to be announced in the coming months. I’ve learned to turn the experiences of being a booked artist into my brand, by engaging the biggest stakeholders in the hospitality space. This is not my only nor my last business acquisition,” he adds.

Cuba BLK will open its doors on Saturday, December 12 with a special launch set to dazzle Durban, and will feature AKA as main guest, host and entertainer.