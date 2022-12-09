WATCH: Here’s what Durbanites had to say about Kentucky Town’s limited-edition menu

Fast food restaurant KFC recently announced that it will be bringing its popular Kentucky Town pop-up to Durban, hosting the experience in the Palm Boulevard at the Gateway Mall uMhlanga from 8 to 18 December. Ready to spice up the season, they have a sizzling new limited-edition menu, next-level collaborations, new summer wear, festive experiences, and so much more.

They have partnered with Lungelihle Zwane aka Uncle Waffles to bring fans a tasty new addition to their limited-edition menu - the Uncle Waffles Burger - a crispy KFC fillet coated in secret herbs and spiced flavour, dunked in maple chipotle sauce and served between two warm waffles. “KFCSA x unclewaffffles I’m so excited to announce a collabo between 2 international brands with great taste. Introducing the Uncle Waffles burger- a crispy KFC fillet, dunked in maple chipotle sauce, served between 2 warm waffles. Have a taste with us at #KentuckyTown-8-18DEC,” tweeted Waffles. @KFCSA x unclewaffffles I’m so excited to announce a collabo between 2 international brands with great taste🔥 Introducing the Uncle Waffles burger🧇a crispy KFC fillet, dunked in maple chipotle sauce, served between 2 warm waffles.Have a taste with us at #KentuckyTown-8-18DEC pic.twitter.com/7XtVouZ8KT — Waffles🐉 (@unclewaffffles) December 2, 2022

Other exciting menu items include the KwaZulu-Natal-inspired Kentucky Chow, Zinger Naan Wrap, and Blush Krush Milkshake. There is also the Blaze Burger Meal with Sprite Mint or the Zinger Strips Go Box. Doughnut Zinger Burger, KFC Chachos (like Nachos), Kentucky Fried Oreos, Spicy Chicken Skins, and Dunked Wings in Ghost Pepper or Honey, and Ginger Soy. Watch below to hear what Durbanites had to say about this limited-edition menu.

In a statement, KFC's Chief Marketing Officer Grant Macpherson said: "Kentucky Town is where we celebrate the best of KFC with KFC's greatest fans. "This summer we are excited to be raising the bar in Durban introducing our new collaborations with Uncle Waffles and apparel brand Granadilla as well as the opening of the new Kentucky Town Chill Zone with live Summer Sessions. "With so much more to see, taste and do, we invite all our loyal chicken lovers to come down and join in the finger-lickin' good summer vibes."