Meals from The Rolling Pin. Picture: Zanele Zulu

It has only been two weeks since My Kitchen Rules South Africa season two finalists, Kamisha Naidoo and Pashi Reddy launched the highly anticipated Food Box but, judging from the turnout, this is going to be Durban’s new foodie hangout. The Food Box, a partnership between Reddy’s younger brother, Peroshin, and One Fifty Capital, merges fashion, food, and music culture from around the globe to create an inclusive vibrant atmosphere under one roof.

And there is plenty for all palettes.

The duo launched their successful spice range last year while thinking about ideas for their first restaurant, and boy, what a wait it was.

Burgers and shakes from SALT. Picture: Zanele Zulu

“Our journey thus far has been an exciting one filled with both highs and lows. Taking this into consideration we wanted to create a unique offering that incubated talent and gave young and old entrepreneurs an opportunity to live their dream.

"This concept allows local Durban talent to prosper, affording our individual pod owners the opportunity to showcase their creative skills by incubating their entrepreneurial dreams, and giving them access to a fully developed restaurant set up,” said Reddy, who runs SALT (Some Addictions Long for Taste)

SALT offers wok toss, Nashville chick fillets, Asian slaws, and shakes. The restaurant also has a burger, and salt bar.

Meals from SHOT. From left: Elson Chaword, Jolene Sayed Nomceb Gamede, Jeremy Sona Singh, and Wendy Hove. Picture: Zanele Zulu.

If that does not tickle your fancy, then there are six other restaurants to indulge your taste buds.

SHOT, an acronym for Simple, Healthy, Organic, and Tasty, offers seasonal vegetarian cuisine that sticks with its premise of being healthy and wholesome.

Try their wraps or chicken salad with broccoli which they are famous for. They also offer fresh juices and coffee.

Sushi from KoFu. Picture: Zanele Zulu.

KoFu, on the other hand, creates stunning plates of Japanese food. From sushi, and teppanyaki to chicken wings, and a range of veggie options, your palettes will be fulfilled.

You can also quench your thirst at Artisan The Bar. They offer wines, cocktails, beers, ciders, spirits, soft drinks, and fresh juices.

Kung Thai Express noodle dish. Picture: Zanele Zulu.

If you love Thai food you can try Kung Thai Express. You can try their Thai tapas, soups, curries, and noodle dishes. Their famous dish is the crispy crab basket, which is two dumplings stuffed with prawn and fish served with cucumber or chilli sauce.

Also, stop by at The Rolling Pin for some amazing Mediterranean warm and wholesome meals. They offer anything from oven pizzas, pastas, and naanwiches. They also serve authentic Indian tea.

And if you are a dessert person, do try Ms Waffles. Ms Waffles offers waffles on a stick which is something unique. You can also build your own waffles with different toppings.

Waffles on a stick from Ms Waffles. Picture: Zanele Zulu

The Food Box is ideal for all ages - whether it is a senior citizen couple hoping to reminisce over lunch or a family who wants to go out for dinner. It is also the ideal spot for millennials to chill over ice-cold after-work drinks.



