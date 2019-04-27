Durban sushi culture has grown in leaps and bounds. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi.

You may have noticed that Durban sushi culture has grown in recent years. Sushi restaurants have popped up across the city, some offer your favourites like Maki and California Rolls, while others have created shapes and topped theirs with caviar and other outrageously expensive items. Sushi chef, Velile Mpontshane, who heads Dragon Sushi in Botha’s Hill, said sushi is quite popular in most parts of Durban, including Durban North, Umhlanga, and La Lucia. Many people use ‘let’s meet for sushi’ as an excuse to catch up with friends or unwind after a tough week,” he said

Durban hosted the first Sushi and Wine Festival last year. About a thousand Durbanites came out to support the two-day festival.The event created a platform for sushi businesses to showcase their offerings and entice sceptics to try it. Founder Georgios Kretsos said the festival would return to Durban this year - this time with a prawn twist.

Here are some popular spots in Durban:

Tommy’s Sushi and Chinese Takeaway: This quaint restaurant on 50 Florida Road offers a buy 1, get one free promo on their sushi. Made fresh, sushi variety includes salmon rainbow roll, prawn cheese roll and a range of salads at affordable prices. Call 074 404 7351.

Dragon Sushi: Art on a plate, this is the best way to describe sushi at this Botha’s Hill spot. Try their Dragon Hearts and sashimi. Located at 68 Old Main Rd, Botha's Hill. Call 063 065 1045.

Beluga Restaurant Gateway: Beluga offers half price on their sushi from Monday to Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm. Popular choices include the Tuna Crunch and the Bam Bam with tempura prawns. Located at 1 Palm Blvd, Umhlanga Ridge. Call 031 584 7430.

Bamboo Sushi Lounge: From salmon brulee to spicy salmon roses, Bamboo Sushi Lounge in Umhlanga is fast becoming a favourite sushi spot for their creativity. The restaurant offers half-price specials daily. Located at Chartwell Dr, Umhlanga. Call 031 561 2705.

Bite Your Tongue: This Durban North gem offers half-price sushi on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays. Their popular choices include prawn bean curd and California roll. Located at Astra Centre, Adelaide Tambo Drive in Durban North. Call 031 563 4419.