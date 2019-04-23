Photo by rawpixel.com from Pexels

Durban sushi culture has grown in leaps and bounds. Here are 5 places to grab your next sushi fix.

Tommy’s Sushi and Chinese Takeaway

This quaint restaurant on 50 Florida Road offers a “buy one, get one free” promo on their sushi. Made fresh, sushi includes salmon rainbow roll, prawn cheese roll and a range of salads at affordable prices.

Dragon Sushi

Art on a plate, this is the best way to describe sushi at this Botha’s Hill spot. Try their Dragon Hearts and sashimi. Located at 68 Old Main Rd, Botha’s Hill.

Beluga Restaurant Gateway

Beluga offers half price on their sushi, from Monday to Saturday, from 11am to 7pm. Popular choices include the Tuna Crunch and the Bam Bam, with tempura prawns. Located at 1 Palm Blvd, uMhlanga Ridge.

Bamboo Sushi Lounge

From salmon brulee to spicy salmon roses, Bamboo Sushi Lounge in uMhlanga is fast becoming a favourite sushi spot for their creativity. The restaurant offers half-price specials daily. Located in the Protea Mall, uMhlanga.

Bite Your Tongue

This Durban North gem offers half-price sushi on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Their popular choices include prawn bean curd and California roll. Located at Astra Centre, Adelaide Tambo Drive, Durban North.