Wish on Florida set to close down following murder of AKA outside their doorstep

It’s a sad loss for Italian food lovers as the popular restaurant Wish on Florida closes its doors on April 10. The restaurant opened its doors in 2019 and has been the “it” spot in Durban when it comes to good food, drinks and music.

In an Instagram post, co-founder Philani Kweyama said they're extremely sad they had to close down. “It is with great sadness that we announce the imminent closure of Wish On Florida effective 10th April 2023 – where we will be hosting “The Last Supper”. “In light of the recent tragic event on our doorstep, we have experienced a severe downturn in business which leaves the directors with no other choice but to close the business permanently as the brand equity of Wish On Florida has been deeply hindered.”

Wish On Florida was a wish come true for two entrepreneurs who dedicated the last three years to building a successful black-owned restaurant , winning the Emerging Tourism Entrepreneur Award at the Durban Tourism Business Awards in 2022. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wish On Florida (@wishonflorida) “We would like to thank the city of Durban for the tremendous support over the last three years – catering to you and the rest of the country has been an absolute joy and your support will forever be engraved on Wish On Florida’s legacy.