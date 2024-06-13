Durban’s Florida Road ‘breathes new life’ with sponsored basketball court and a McDonalds food outlet

Ndumiso Mncwabe, owner of Authentiq Restaurant on Florida Road is ecstatic. Months after trying to engage with the city on establishing a sponsored basket ball court for the community, its finally happening.

And, not only that, it comes on the back of a new McDonalds store opening in the heart of Florida Road too. "I've had this idea for months but was not sure how it would be financed. Our precinct needed a fresh look to attract youngsters who enjoy basketball. “So when I was approached by alcohol brand Hennessy to sponsor a new vibrant court in the precinct, it was fantastic. It breathes new life on Florida Road and shows what happens when we work together as business and government," Mncwabe told IOL.

Plans are now afoot to use it as a model for other events. "We know there is always an issue of budget constraints, so as business we cannot just sit back and say there is no money so be it. We must think out the box. Florida Road is a prime spot for Durban and corporates need that brand awareness. “As a business community we have other events that we want to drive and welcome partnerships with role players. This is just the beginning," added Mncwabe.