‘Eat at home, this is disrespectful’ - waiter gets R35 tip off R1050 bill

We all work hard and expect to be paid well for what we do. Unfortunately, there are jobs out there that doesn’t.

One of those jobs is being a waiter. Having been one myself, I know that it’s hard work and often thankless. While most waiters get paid a basic salary or a commission on what their customer’s bill is, it’s the tips that boost their income.

So when a waiter manages to get a large group of people with big orders, it’s generally a good sign that there will be a great reward at the end of the day. Unfortunately, this unknown waiter was not as fortunate. A bill amounting to R1 015 has popped up on social media and while you would think that the waiter would have gotten a great tip, he only received R35.

The slip does indicate that the tip is in fact meant to be R101.50 but the customer chose to ignore it. TikTok user @larrybyday took to the app to share the image of the recipe and express his disgust towards the person who thought it was okay to not leave a decent tip. “I must say that for you to spend R1015 and you don’t even have the kindness in your heart to tip the people R100 for serving your family… and you felt that you were going to remove a R50 from that R100,” said the TikToker.

Most viewers were in agreement with him, saying that waiters should be treated better. “Being a waiter is not easy. Some people treat you as if you aren't human, like you're a serviette. But those thoughtful tips really make your day,” commented on person. “I always tip 10% or more, i once was a waiter and you get these people who don't even have the decency to tip you after delivering excellent service,” responds another.