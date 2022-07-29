Experience the best of New York City at this Pretoria-based restaurant

Experienced restaurateur Estiaan Joubert is behind Moonshine, which he owns with other popular Pretoria establishments. Joubert said in keeping with their name, a six-week-old moonshine, the high-proof liquor mainly produced during America’s prohibition period, created and sold illegally by bootleggers, will be available from their bar.

The restaurant also has a focus on attention-grabbing cocktails which are visually beautiful and a thoughtfully compiled wine list. The restaurant’s menu promises to be ever-changing to keep customers coming back and includes executive chef Wessel van Jaarsveld’s “low and slow” matured sourdough thin crust pizza, cooked in the wood-fired pizza ovens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moonshine Menlyn (@moonshinemenlyn) Van Jaarsveld said their Marguerite pizza is their signature – with a good base and a good sauce and creamy mozzarella cheese, it is as authentic as possible and you cannot go wrong. Other options include small plate dishes such as mac ‘n cheese fritters, jalapeño cigars, tacos, sandwiches, and burgers. “Seafood options include hake ‘n chips, calamari and sole, served with coleslaw and a choice of fries or ‘dirty rice, fried with mushrooms, sweetcorn, and onions. Our grills – Nashville baby chicken, rib eye, rump, ribs, and more – are expertly cooked over an open flame, either smoky BBQ basted or my signature dry-rub,” Van Jaarsveld said.

The chef is excited about the offering of American brisket, smoked for twelve hours in what he describes as “classic Texas style”. Sweet endings include key lime pie, New York baked cheesecake, maple butter and bourbon pecan nut tart, and a warm chocolate brownie with popcorn ice cream. Moonshine, a 230-seater restaurant, is open seven days a week from 11 am until late. Here are other new Gauteng-based restaurants to check out.

