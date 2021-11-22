Finger-lickin' good, you say? Student wants refund after biting into mouldy KFC chicken

Cape Town - A university student says she has a bone to pick with KFC after they sold her rotten chicken. Last Tuesday, Andrea Meyer visited the Stellenbosch branch and bought the R65 special and Zinger wings, but when she arrived home she made a disgusting discovery.

“I went to the campus to write my final exam and on the way home, asked the e-hailing driver to go to the drive-through so I could get chicken and dunked wings,” the angry customer explained. “I first had a fight with them because they didn’t give me tomato sauce and spice. “I got home and dished for my room-mate and then discovered the mould and I was already eating it.”

She says she spat out the mouldy chicken. “What makes me angry is that I could have had food poisoning. “If I didn’t see that mould, I would have been in hospital.”

The Kuils River woman says she didn’t go back to the restaurant but sent an email to KFC’s customer services. “I told them about the sauce incident and the mouldy chicken,” she said. “I have not yet received a response from them.

“I know I paid R65 for the chicken and it might not be a lot of money, but I want compensation and I want them to sort their customer services.” When the Daily Voice called the Stellenbosch KFC branch, located on the corner of Adam Tas and Dorp Street, the manager, who did not want to be named, advised Meyer to return the chicken. COMPLAINT: Stellenbosch KFC “Tell her to return it and then we can investigate the problem.