Restaurants / 10 February 2020, 3:00pm / Thobile Mazibuko
Rose are red, violets are blue, and
love is in the air. This Valentine’s Day, go the extra mile and celebrate love
at places that will take your breath
away.
To help you prepare something special for your significant other, we’ve listed the top four romantic
dining spots in Joburg and Pretoria –
and one on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast – where you can show your partner how much they mean to you.
JOHANNESBURG
Giglio Boutique Hotel
Take your partner for a special
treat at The Giglio Boutique Hotel, which offers scrumptious breakfasts, no-rush lunches and romantic dinners ending with a toast of bubbles.
The hotel, which brings a sense of indulgent tranquillity to your city stay, has two options for love birds: a five-course dinner and glass of bubbly costing R845 per person, or a
stay in a king suite and full breakfast
the next morning at R3 890 per
couple.
One of the most popular
dining places in Soweto, Disoufeng restaurant is hosting a romantic Valentine’s Day buffet. This special
treat comprises a dinner package that
includes welcome drinks, starter, a buffet, dessert and live entertainment, as well as goodie bags and other surprises at just R350 per person.
Celebrate with the love of your life
with scenic views and an intimate, dimly lit dining experience at Priva
Lounge. The exceptional night will
begin with a band and a bottle of wine, followed by a menu that will
tickle your taste buds.
The charming
menu includes salmon tartare, springbok carpaccio, grilled kingklip, Priva’s signature beef fillet served with shiitake mushrooms, and vanilla
panna cotta with mango and lychee
at R1 500 per couple.
Address: 103 Club Ave, Waterkloof Heights. Contact details: 012 346 4849 or email [email protected]
Hemingway’s Restaurant & Wine Cellar
With a classic French café with splashes of contemporary Provençal
style, Hemingway’s Restaurant &
Wine Cellar offers you and your lover an unforgettable night of
understated, minimalist elegance.
Expect a romantic three-course dinner prepared by chef Natasha Conradie, who has an exciting and honest
menu with flavours that will awaken
your senses, at R390 per person.
Situated in the gorgeous suburb
of Birdhaven, Voodoo Lily has crept into the hearts of its local community. With its popular outside area and deck, for Valentine’s Day, it creates the perfect setting for couples, friends, and even for those who want to bring their dog along for the date. Arrive to a Hendrick’s cocktail welcome drink, followed by a starter option of crispy calamari, chicken livers or beet and parmesan salad.
Main options include chicken and wild mushroom risotto, 28-day dryaged rump or gnocchi broccolini followed by a choice of chocolate brownies or pears poached in red wine for dessert. R325 per person.