This Valentine’s Day, go the extra mile and celebrate love at places that will take your breath away. Picture: Pexels. Rose are red, violets are blue, and love is in the air. This Valentine’s Day, go the extra mile and celebrate love at places that will take your breath away.

To help you prepare something special for your significant other, we’ve listed the top four romantic dining spots in Joburg and Pretoria – and one on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast – where you can show your partner how much they mean to you.

JOHANNESBURG





Giglio Boutique Hotel





Take your partner for a special treat at The Giglio Boutique Hotel, which offers scrumptious breakfasts, no-rush lunches and romantic dinners ending with a toast of bubbles.





The hotel, which brings a sense of indulgent tranquillity to your city stay, has two options for love birds: a five-course dinner and glass of bubbly costing R845 per person, or a stay in a king suite and full breakfast the next morning at R3 890 per couple.





Address: 84 Van Buuren Road, Bedfordview Contact details: 010 020 9494





Disoufeng





One of the most popular dining places in Soweto, Disoufeng restaurant is hosting a romantic Valentine’s Day buffet. This special treat comprises a dinner package that includes welcome drinks, starter, a buffet, dessert and live entertainment, as well as goodie bags and other surprises at just R350 per person.





Address: 3166 Shinkhova Street, Meadowlands Contact details: 072 934 1843. Time: 6pm





PRETORIA





Priva Lounge





Celebrate with the love of your life with scenic views and an intimate, dimly lit dining experience at Priva Lounge. The exceptional night will begin with a band and a bottle of wine, followed by a menu that will tickle your taste buds.





The charming menu includes salmon tartare, springbok carpaccio, grilled kingklip, Priva’s signature beef fillet served with shiitake mushrooms, and vanilla panna cotta with mango and lychee at R1 500 per couple.





Address: 103 Club Ave, Waterkloof Heights. Contact details: 012 346 4849 or email [email protected]





Hemingway’s Restaurant & Wine Cellar





With a classic French café with splashes of contemporary Provençal style, Hemingway’s Restaurant & Wine Cellar offers you and your lover an unforgettable night of understated, minimalist elegance. Expect a romantic three-course dinner prepared by chef Natasha Conradie, who has an exciting and honest menu with flavours that will awaken your senses, at R390 per person.





Address: Leriba Hotel, 245 End Avenue, Clubview, Centurion Contact details: 012 660 3300.





Voodoo Lily Cafe





Situated in the gorgeous suburb of Birdhaven, Voodoo Lily has crept into the hearts of its local community. With its popular outside area and deck, for Valentine’s Day, it creates the perfect setting for couples, friends, and even for those who want to bring their dog along for the date. Arrive to a Hendrick’s cocktail welcome drink, followed by a starter option of crispy calamari, chicken livers or beet and parmesan salad.





Main options include chicken and wild mushroom risotto, 28-day dryaged rump or gnocchi broccolini followed by a choice of chocolate brownies or pears poached in red wine for dessert. R325 per person.





Reservations on 011 442 6965 or [email protected]



