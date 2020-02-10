This Valentine’s Day, go the extra mile and celebrate love at places that will take your breath away. Picture: Pexels.
Rose are red, violets are blue, and  love is in the air. This Valentine’s Day,  go the extra mile and celebrate love  at places that will take your breath  away. 

To help you prepare something  special for your significant other,  we’ve listed the top four romantic  dining spots in Joburg and Pretoria –  and one on the KwaZulu-Natal South  Coast – where you can show your  partner how much they mean to you.

JOHANNESBURG

Giglio Boutique Hotel

Take your partner for a special  treat at The Giglio Boutique Hotel,  which offers scrumptious breakfasts,  no-rush lunches and romantic  dinners ending with a toast of  bubbles. 

The hotel, which brings a  sense of indulgent tranquillity to your  city stay, has two options for love  birds: a five-course dinner and glass of  bubbly costing R845 per person, or a  stay in a king suite and full breakfast  the next morning at R3 890 per  couple. 

Address: 84 Van Buuren Road,  Bedfordview  Contact details: 010 020 9494

Disoufeng

One of the most popular  dining places in Soweto, Disoufeng  restaurant is hosting a romantic  Valentine’s Day buffet. This special  treat comprises a dinner package that  includes welcome drinks, starter, a  buffet, dessert and live entertainment,  as well as goodie bags and other  surprises at just R350 per person. 

Address: 3166 Shinkhova Street,  Meadowlands  Contact details: 072 934 1843.  Time: 6pm

Wine and dine with your partner this Valentine's. 

PRETORIA

Priva Lounge

Celebrate with the love of your life  with scenic views and an intimate,  dimly lit dining experience at Priva  Lounge. The exceptional night will  begin with a band and a bottle of  wine, followed by a menu that will  tickle your taste buds. 

The charming  menu includes salmon tartare,  springbok carpaccio, grilled kingklip,  Priva’s signature beef fillet served  with shiitake mushrooms, and vanilla  panna cotta with mango and lychee  at R1 500 per couple. 

Address: 103 Club Ave, Waterkloof  Heights. Contact details: 012 346  4849 or email [email protected]

Hemingway’s Restaurant & Wine Cellar 

With a classic French café with  splashes of contemporary Provençal  style, Hemingway’s Restaurant &  Wine Cellar offers you and your  lover an unforgettable night of  understated, minimalist elegance.  Expect a romantic three-course dinner  prepared by chef Natasha Conradie,  who has an exciting and honest  menu with flavours that will awaken  your senses, at R390 per person. 

Address: Leriba Hotel, 245 End  Avenue, Clubview, Centurion Contact  details: 012 660 3300. 

Voodoo Lily Cafe

Situated in the gorgeous suburb  of Birdhaven, Voodoo Lily has  crept into the hearts of its local  community.  With its popular outside area  and deck, for Valentine’s Day, it  creates the perfect setting for couples,  friends, and even for those who want  to bring their dog along for the date.  Arrive to a Hendrick’s cocktail  welcome drink, followed by a starter  option of crispy calamari, chicken  livers or beet and parmesan salad. 

Main options include chicken and  wild mushroom risotto, 28-day dryaged rump or gnocchi broccolini  followed by a choice of chocolate  brownies or pears poached in red  wine for dessert. R325 per person. 

Reservations on 011 442 6965 or  [email protected]