Fresh seafood and sushi take centre stage on the new menu at Sotano

Sotano Seafood & Sushi, located directly across from the iconic Green Point Lighthouse, has been a culinary cornerstone of Mouille Point for 14 years, cementing its status as a local landmark. Mediterranean-inspired cuisine has long been the hallmark of this popular neighbourhood eatery. Now, fresh seafood and sushi take centre stage on the newly revamped menu.

Co-owners Brendon Crew, Jean Muller, and Marc Langlois draw inspiration for their signature dishes from annual food pilgrimages to Mediterranean coastal cities such as Barcelona and San Sebastián in the Basque Country. “We have a strong European following here, particularly from those who live in South Africa and appreciate the authenticity of our food and service. That resonance has been a key part of what we’re all about." Their signature dish, the Seafood Espetada, prepared by Head Chef Eugene Marinus, features king prawns, grilled octopus, Patagonian calamari, and line fish on a skewer. It is accompanied by grilled seasonal vegetables and baby potatoes, with each ingredient cooked separately to preserve the authenticity of every delicate flavour. This dish is not only visually stunning but also absolutely delicious.

Sotano’s Seafood Espetada. Picture: Supplied Another standout option is the Spanish Paella, made with saffron-infused short-grain rice, peppers, tomatoes, chicken, chorizo, line fish, prawns, calamari, mussels, and a white wine seafood broth. Then there’s the West Coast Sole, grilled on the bone and served with twice-cooked baby potatoes, green beans, and lemon caper beurre blanc.

Sushi lovers are spoilt for choice with a delectable selection of favourites, including Rainbow Rolls and California Rolls. Sotano’s Fashion Sandwich. Picture: Suppled At the heart of the restaurant’s culinary philosophy is a commitment to simplicity, focusing on the quality of the raw ingredients and avoiding overcomplicating the dishes. There’s no drizzling, dripping, or draping – it’s all about allowing natural flavours to shine.

The full menu also includes daily specials, cocktails, and an extensive wine list, with many wines available by the glass. True to its Mediterranean ethos, Sotano’s menu is designed to be enjoyed together, with numerous dishes perfect for sharing. Tapas feature prominently, adding to the convivial dining experience. This inclusive, welcoming atmosphere even extends to four-legged companions, who are pampered with their own "Fur Babies" menu. Offerings include treats such as meatballs, beef stew, and sausages, along with a soft pillow for a truly relaxing experience.